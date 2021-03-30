HOLBROOK — Navajo County Sheriff David Clouse apparently never gets tired of thanking one of his clearly outstanding deputies with more than two legs.
“A big thank you to (K9 deputy) Zolton and his handler for this outstanding police work. Zotlon has continued to make tremendous seizures and supporting our mission of removing these dangerous drugs from our county,” Clouse said of Zolton’s most recent success.
This time Zolton sniffed out 11.2 pounds of meth inside a spare tire during a routine traffic stop.
Michael Witt, 49, and Cristina Homelius, 25, both from Florida, were arrested on multiple drug charges and are at this time being held on $50,000 bonds each in the Navajo County jail in Holbrook on charges of transportation of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale and possession of dangerous drugs.
Witt and Homelius were pulled over by a deputy Sunday, March 20, around 1:17 p.m. on Interstate 40 at milepost 273 outside of Joseph City.
The I-40 in northern Arizona has the dubious nickname of the “Highway of Crime.”
Detecting what he felt was suspicious behavior after stopping Witt and Homelius, the deputy deployed Zolton who quickly alerted to 18.7 grams of meth allegedly found in Homelius’ belongings.
“Evidence of drug sales was also discovered,” a press release from NCSO Public Information Officer Tori Gorman stated.
Finding the 18.7 grams of meth gave the deputy probable cause to bring in the Major Crimes Apprehension Team to search further.
They ordered the vehicle taken to the NCSO offices where detectives reportedly found the 11.2 pounds of meth in the spare tire.
The street value of 11.2 pounds of meth is conservatively estimated at $400,000.
