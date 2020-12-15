SHOW LOW — The Show Low Elks Lodge hosted their annual Kids’ Christmas Party with a scaled back version to maintain social distancing and COVID-19 precautions. Instead of an in-person half-day party, Santa made himself available to see kids as their parents drove through the Elks front entrance.
“The impression the Santa Drive Thru left on me was, when the kids saw Santa they lit up,” said Show Low Elks Lodge Exalted Ruler Larry Legge. “The transformation on their faces was just so rewarding. They’ve been cooped up at home during coronavirus for so long. This gave them the opportunity to get out there and feel normal for a day.”
Parents drove, kids’ faces lit up and Santa waved. All of this took place while a team of Santa’s most trusted elves sorted, gathered and carefully handed presents through car windows. It operated like a touch-free Christmas assembly line.
“It was a huge success,” said Children’s Christmas Drive Thru chairwoman Nancy Marshall. “I heard people saying they wanted us to do this again next year.”
For more information about volunteering at the Show Low Elks Lodge No. 2090, call 928-537-4901 or contact Exalted Ruler Larry Legge at 928-242-2232. Also visit www.elks.org or follow them on Facebook at Show-Low-Elks-Lodge-805 E. Whipple.
