Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Snow. Winds will increase this afternoon. Areas of blowing snow. High 32F. Winds SSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Periods of snow. Low 19F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 3 to 5 inches.