SPRINGERVILLE — Over Labor Day weekend the 10th Annual Springerville Rib Throwdown took place in the Springerville Park behind the Springerville Heritage Center.
There was record breaking visitors and competitors vying for great tasting BBQ and awards. What was exceptional was that the lines for tickets and food are getting faster each year. Also exceptional was the quality of the food all three days. On Thursday night, Arizona BBQ hosted a Tri-Tip or Pulled Pork dinner with your choice of sides for $10 per plate. Great food, great price!
On Friday night, contestants produced some of the best tasting appetizers and desserts you could imagine. For a $10 donation you went home with a full belly and a wide smile on your face. The winner in the Appetizer category was Rafter G. The Dessert category was won by Patriot Pit BBQ.
Saturday was the main day of competition, and the ribs went on sale at noon for $2 per rib. By 12:30 there was no line for tickets. There wasn’t a bad tasting rib to be found anywhere that day. The Grand Champion selected by the judges was Texas BBQ House AZ. Reserve Grand Champion was Get A Clue BBQ. The People’s Choice award went to RR BBQ, a local Round Valley resident. Three other competitions occurred on Saturday also, the Fireball Whiskey infused food, drink and overall contest, and the winners are for Best Dish, Poppa Pig and Porkchop, Best Drink, Wild West BBQ, and best overall, Camo Q. The Bacon Category was won by Roughstock BBQ. The Kid’s BBQ Grand Champion was Jack N Lu BBQ.
Hats off to Mike Nuttall of Better World Bar Be Que and his crew of volunteers and business sponsors who made the event the success that it was. Charities and organizations that benefited from the event were, the Corporal Joe McCarthy Foundation, the Darrin Reed Scholarship, the Eagar Fire Department and the Apache County ATV Club. Mark your calendars for next Labor Day. You really don’t want to miss this competition.
2021 Springerville Rib Throwdown
Sept. 4, 2021
Grand Champion — Texas BBQ House AZ
Reserve Grand Champion — Get a Clue BBQ
3 Slamcan Arizona Rib Team
4 Blue Cloud BBQ
5 Anthony Spices
6 Bottlecap Barbeque
7 Dennis The Smokin’ Menace
8 Swimmin’ In Smoke
9 Family Traditions BBQ
10 Juan’s BBQ
11 Papa’s Smoken BBQ
12 Root’N Toot’N BBQ
13 Wild West BBQ
14 Eduardo_BBQ
15 Different Smokes BBQ Food Truck
16 Pistol Hill BBQ
17 PT BBQ
18 F-N Tony’s Q
19 Smokin Bullies BBQ
20 Shodawg BBQ
21 Beardsley’s Bad-AZ BBQ
22 Poppa pig and porkchop
23 DJ’s Smokin’ BBQ
24 RXRBBQ
25 ALL ABOUT Smokin Q
26 Boys in Blue BBQ 2
27 Boys in Blue BBQ
28 DesertQ BBQ
29 Biggs BBQ
30 Memphis Best
31 Rafter G
32 Roughstock BBQ
33 Patriot Pit bbq
34 Comin In Hot
35 Grease Munky BBQ
36 Camo Q
37 Fat Ox BBQ
38 Dyna’s Fat Meat BBQ
39 The Southwestern Griller
Bacon Category
1 Roughstock BBQ
2 Boys in Blue BBQ
3 RXR BBQ
4 Get A Clue BBQ
5 Poppa Pig and Pork Chop
6 Comin In Hot
7 Boys in Blue BBQ 2
8 All About Smokin Q
9 Bottlecap Barbeque
10 Family Traditions BBQ
11 Beardsley’s BAD-AZ BBQ
12 Smokin Bullies BBQ
13 DJ’s Smokin’ BBQ
14 Grease Munky BBQ
15 Camo Q
16 Papa’s Smoken BBQ
17 Wild West BBQ
18 Different Smokes BBQ
19 The Southwestern Griller
20 Swimmin’ In Smoke
Top First
Responder Team
(Sponsored by Anthony Spices) — Get a Clue BBQ
Dessert
1 Patriot Pit bbq
2 Rafter G
3 Boys in Blue
Appetizer
1 Rafter G
2 Fat Ox BBQ
3 Bottlecap Barbeque
Best Booth
1 Boys in Blue
2 Poppas Smoking BBQ
3 Family Traditions BBQ
Party Team
Texas BBQ House AZ
Winnie Reimann & George Reimann Spirit Award — Mark & Gina Sword — Ice Wagon
Fireball
Best Drink
Wild West BBQ
Best Dish
Poppa pig and porkchop
Best Overall
Camo Q
Kids Q
Grand Champion
Jack N Lu BBQ — Jack & Lu
Reserve Grand
Champion
Team H — Hunter
3rd Overall
Suns Out, Buns Out — Mason & Scarlet
