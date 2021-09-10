SPRINGERVILLE — Over Labor Day weekend the 10th Annual Springerville Rib Throwdown took place in the Springerville Park behind the Springerville Heritage Center.

There was record breaking visitors and competitors vying for great tasting BBQ and awards. What was exceptional was that the lines for tickets and food are getting faster each year. Also exceptional was the quality of the food all three days. On Thursday night, Arizona BBQ hosted a Tri-Tip or Pulled Pork dinner with your choice of sides for $10 per plate. Great food, great price!

On Friday night, contestants produced some of the best tasting appetizers and desserts you could imagine. For a $10 donation you went home with a full belly and a wide smile on your face. The winner in the Appetizer category was Rafter G. The Dessert category was won by Patriot Pit BBQ.

Saturday was the main day of competition, and the ribs went on sale at noon for $2 per rib. By 12:30 there was no line for tickets. There wasn’t a bad tasting rib to be found anywhere that day. The Grand Champion selected by the judges was Texas BBQ House AZ. Reserve Grand Champion was Get A Clue BBQ. The People’s Choice award went to RR BBQ, a local Round Valley resident. Three other competitions occurred on Saturday also, the Fireball Whiskey infused food, drink and overall contest, and the winners are for Best Dish, Poppa Pig and Porkchop, Best Drink, Wild West BBQ, and best overall, Camo Q. The Bacon Category was won by Roughstock BBQ. The Kid’s BBQ Grand Champion was Jack N Lu BBQ.

Hats off to Mike Nuttall of Better World Bar Be Que and his crew of volunteers and business sponsors who made the event the success that it was. Charities and organizations that benefited from the event were, the Corporal Joe McCarthy Foundation, the Darrin Reed Scholarship, the Eagar Fire Department and the Apache County ATV Club. Mark your calendars for next Labor Day. You really don’t want to miss this competition.

2021 Springerville Rib Throwdown

Sept. 4, 2021

Grand Champion — Texas BBQ House AZ

Reserve Grand Champion — Get a Clue BBQ

3 Slamcan Arizona Rib Team

4 Blue Cloud BBQ

5 Anthony Spices

6 Bottlecap Barbeque

7 Dennis The Smokin’ Menace

8 Swimmin’ In Smoke

9 Family Traditions BBQ

10 Juan’s BBQ

11 Papa’s Smoken BBQ

12 Root’N Toot’N BBQ

13 Wild West BBQ

14 Eduardo_BBQ

15 Different Smokes BBQ Food Truck

16 Pistol Hill BBQ

17 PT BBQ

18 F-N Tony’s Q

19 Smokin Bullies BBQ

20 Shodawg BBQ

21 Beardsley’s Bad-AZ BBQ

22 Poppa pig and porkchop

23 DJ’s Smokin’ BBQ

24 RXRBBQ

25 ALL ABOUT Smokin Q

26 Boys in Blue BBQ 2

27 Boys in Blue BBQ

28 DesertQ BBQ

29 Biggs BBQ

30 Memphis Best

31 Rafter G

32 Roughstock BBQ

33 Patriot Pit bbq

34 Comin In Hot

35 Grease Munky BBQ

36 Camo Q

37 Fat Ox BBQ

38 Dyna’s Fat Meat BBQ

39 The Southwestern Griller

Bacon Category

1 Roughstock BBQ

2 Boys in Blue BBQ

3 RXR BBQ

4 Get A Clue BBQ

5 Poppa Pig and Pork Chop

6 Comin In Hot

7 Boys in Blue BBQ 2

8 All About Smokin Q

9 Bottlecap Barbeque

10 Family Traditions BBQ

11 Beardsley’s BAD-AZ BBQ

12 Smokin Bullies BBQ

13 DJ’s Smokin’ BBQ

14 Grease Munky BBQ

15 Camo Q

16 Papa’s Smoken BBQ

17 Wild West BBQ

18 Different Smokes BBQ

19 The Southwestern Griller

20 Swimmin’ In Smoke

Top First

Responder Team

(Sponsored by Anthony Spices) — Get a Clue BBQ

Dessert

1 Patriot Pit bbq

2 Rafter G

3 Boys in Blue

Appetizer

1 Rafter G

2 Fat Ox BBQ

3 Bottlecap Barbeque

Best Booth

1 Boys in Blue

2 Poppas Smoking BBQ

3 Family Traditions BBQ

Party Team

Texas BBQ House AZ

Winnie Reimann & George Reimann Spirit Award — Mark & Gina Sword — Ice Wagon

Fireball

Best Drink

Wild West BBQ

Best Dish

Poppa pig and porkchop

Best Overall

Camo Q

Kids Q

Grand Champion

Jack N Lu BBQ — Jack & Lu

Reserve Grand

Champion

Team H — Hunter

3rd Overall

Suns Out, Buns Out — Mason & Scarlet

