PINETOP-LAKESIDE – In a small town, rumors spread pretty fast, but whether it is rumor or not, when word hits the street that the 37th Annual Run to the Pines Car Show is being cancelled, you can believe that news spread quicker than a monsoon thunderstorm.
That’s what happened last Tuesday evening, Aug. 4 when the club had to make that hard decision, and by now, pretty much everyone knows it is not a rumor.
When car enthusiasts went to the Run to the Pines web page or Facebook page to confirm whether or not the news was true, they saw the announcement which confirmed their worst fears.
“It is with deep regret, we announce the 2020 Run to the Pines Car Show has been cancelled. The risk to participants, volunteers and spectators is still too great for us to risk anyone’s health. We apologize, but we can not compromise the integrity of the show or anyone’s safety.”
Randi Corbin, co-founder of the event with her husband Ted, said, “I guess the main message we want conveyed to all is safety and good health first, to ensure we can come back bigger and better next year.”
No one could have imagined last year as they lined the streets from Show Low to Pinetop-Lakeside to Hon Dah Conference Center and Casino to watch the cavalcade of classic cars that they would not be watching that anticipated event this year, and certainly not because of a pandemic and the inability to socially distance.
In spite of the fact that the event is one of the longest running events on the Mountain, bringing in thousands of tourists each year for the show, it is the car club’s disappointment that they will not be able to give as much money as usual to the local charities, which is the impetus for the event.
“We feel bad for our community and sponsors,” said Randi. “We are proud to have been contributors over the last 36 years of over $600,000 to charities on the Mountain. We will do our best to get some funds out this year and retain enough to get started next year.”
Randi said Pinetop Lakes Country Club, where the event is held, agreed with the club’s decision. With the amount of attendees, it is impossible to have adequate social distancing
It was 37 years ago that Randi and her gear-head husband Ted, who also loves muscle cars, along with the late Bob and Linda Gates, put on the first car show. Randi said they had a car club known as the White Mountain Classic Wheels which loosely consisted of a bunch of car people who got together and had picnics. She said Bob had a quirk and said, ‘A fun addition to the Fall Festival would be a car show.’ They really didn’t think anybody would participate but they commandeered 19 local cars for that first show. That’s a far cry from the 575 pre-1973 classic cars allowed today. The club actually topped out at 604 cars in 2014 and finally decided 575 would be their cutoff.
Other members of the group included the late Howie Williams, automotive shop teacher at Blue Ridge High School, along with his wife Mary Ann, also a retired teacher from Blue Ridge who is still active with the club. Howie was actually an inspector for the National Street Road Associations.
Though several other groups and names have helped with the car show over the years, Randi said the core group is The Rest Stop Rodders, the unclub, named as such because when they went out, they could not pass up a rest stop. The group consists of about “60 to 70 volunteers who show up and work from sun up to sun down for four days.”
Randi said there is nothing ever to worry about because these volunteers have been doing their niche for the club for so long and they do it so well.
Jim and Darla Faulk joined the club in 2004 and in 2016 became directors with the Gates and Corbins. Following the passing of Bob and Linda in 2017, they work side by side with the Corbins in putting on the show.
As of today, Randi is the only person that has worked the entire 37 years on the car show. And if you ask her advice as to how to put one on, her answer is, “Through lots of blood, sweat, and tears and years of work.”
That work, Randi speaks of was recognized by the Governor’s Office of Tourism in 2013. Run to the Pines received the Award for Special Events Rural which is presented to the event that best embodies the word “special,” meaning it creates a unique draw for tourism and attracts visitors from outside the local area.
Special incorporates an events creative approach, distinctive appeal, media coverage and/or enhancement of community pride, thus contributing to the state’s quality of life. Past winners include the Superstition Harley-Davidson Lost Dutchman State Park Observation Run and the U.S. Capitol Christmas Tree.
The word special still stands for the Run to the Pines Car Show because they care about the White Mountain people and their charities and are still doing the work to get through this pandemic year.
Randi has a request to all that love and support the car show, “Do not give up on us. It’s just a hiatus. We will be back, bigger and better next year.”
Yall should come on out the Local Cruise night every Friday night. It is held next to the Taco Bell out in front of Sportsmans Warehouse and Harbor Freight. Come on up or down depending upon your direction and see some nice local classic cars. Bring your trailer queen.
