38th Annual Run to the Pines Car Show

People mingle and view various classic cars at The Run to the Pines Car Show in October 2019. The event has attracted people from all over the country to the White Mountains for 38 years.

 Independent 2019 photo

The official Cavalcade of Cars Road Tour will depart at 4 p.m. Friday from the Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 1401 W. Deuce Of Clubs in Show Low, and without using GPS will head to Hon-Dah casino south of Pinetop to kickoff the 38th annual Run to the Pines Car Show.

The Run to the Pines Car Show began 39 years ago, and as news spread about the event it became a White Mountain tradition.

Reach the reporter at bbruce@wmicentral.com

With 20 plus years media experience, Barbara Bruce is an award winning journalist, senior reporter and monthly columnist for the White Mountain Independent.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.