The official Cavalcade of Cars Road Tour will depart at 4 p.m. Friday from the Latter-day Saints Stake Center at 1401 W. Deuce Of Clubs in Show Low, and without using GPS will head to Hon-Dah casino south of Pinetop to kickoff the 38th annual Run to the Pines Car Show.
The Run to the Pines Car Show began 39 years ago, and as news spread about the event it became a White Mountain tradition.
This year’s event will be the 38th Run to the Pines Car Show rather than the 39th because the show was canceled in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The show is a collection of 575 pre-1973 cars and is the largest of its kind. It is hosted by Ted and Randi Corbin, Jim and Darla Faulk and many dedicated Run to the Pines volunteers.
And, while only pre-1973 vehicles qualify for entry, the car show committee encourages everyone with any year of classic or special-interest vehicles to participate in the Cavalcade of Cars Road Tour.
For those who may be new to the event, people generally line up along the parade route with their chairs and cameras or cell phones to capture a view of the polished, ready-to-go show vehicles. Some gather at Hon-Dah’s parking lot, 3 miles south of Pinetop, to welcome and admire the cars once they arrive – a prelude of what they will see for the next two days at the car show.
Traffic control is provided by several local law enforcement agencies.
The car show runs from Friday through Sunday at the Pinetop Lakes Golf and County Club on Buck Springs Road in Pinetop.
According to Randi Corbin, who has been with the car show since its inception, the car entrants this year are from 10 states. Other cars for the Cavalcade tour will be traveling from as far away as Kent, Washington, and Lantana, Florida, which is near Miami.
The car show opens to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday. The 575 registered vehicles for the show will be on the grounds of the Pinetop Lakes Country Club from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Food, drink, vendor booths and activities will be available for the public’s convenience.
Admittance is free with a nonperishable food item that will be donated to one of the White Mountain charities. This car show itself is a family-friendly community fundraiser that benefits numerous local charities.
On Sunday the cars will be available for viewing from 8 a.m. to noon at which time the award presentations and raffle drawings will begin.
Run to the Pines won the Arizona Governor’s Tourism Award for Special Events in 2013. The prestigious award is presented to the event that best embodies the word special, meaning that it is a unique tourism event that attracts visitors from outside the local area. Criteria for the award is based on the creative approach, distinctive appeal, media coverage and/or enhancement of community pride that contributes to the state’s quality of life.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.