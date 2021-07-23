PINEDALE — The sixth annual Pinedale Chuck Wagon Festival is planned for Saturday, Aug. 7, at the Pinedale Community Center. The event starts at 10 a.m. with dinner beginning at noon, and will close up at around 3 p.m.
Enjoy historic chuck wagon cuisine at its best! Cowboy grub will serve up Dutch oven-style from real old west chuck wagons complete with accurate reproductions will make this event a true taste of history.
Several chuck wagon teams will cook up their favorite Dutch oven fare, which will consist of a main entree, a vegetable, bread and dessert as part of the day’s competition. Of these options, visitors can customize their own personal meal. The cost per plate for children and adults alike is $15.
“The meals are graded based on the 1800s chuck wagon era by actual judges,” said event organizer Robert Garvin.
These judges will then award a trophy to the chuck wagon team with the best-tasting and most historically accurate meal. However, “it is the people that come who will have the ability to judge the look of each team’s wagon,” said Garvin. People’s choice prizes and trophies will be awarded to the best-looking wagon.
Organizers have added a corn hole tournament to this year. Corn hole registration opens at 9:30 a.m. and the tournament begins at 10 a.m.
For the safety of all, event organizers have enacted a no-animal policy.
The festival will also include old tractors, raffle tickets, cowboy poetry, storytellers, western music performed by Midnight Moon and vendors selling hayride tickets, kettle corn, T-shirts, old fashioned soda and so much more.
Garvin’s goal is to “keep the chuck wagon heritage alive.” What better way is there to celebrate the heritage than to set up a fun, outdoor festival for the whole community? All proceeds will go straight toward the Clay Springs/Pinedale Volunteer Firefighters Auxiliary for fire equipment upgrades and EMS supplies.
For more information, contact Garvin at 928-205-5327 or call the Pinedale Fire Station at 928-739-4394.
The Pinedale Community Center is located at 1264 Pinedale Road in Pinedale.
