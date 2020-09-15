The Navajo County Family Advocacy Center, in partnership with Culver’s restaurant in Show Low and The Village EVENTures event production company, present the inaugural Custard and Cruise Porch Parade fundraising event.
The event is designed to raise awareness during the National Domestic Violence Awareness month of October. Residents and businesses throughout Navajo County are invited to register and decorate their porches or store- fronts in theme to help spread the word on the resources we have available here in Navajo County to help victims heal their lives and thrive.
Entries submitted via the Eventbrite link below will be judged, and prizes will be awarded for different divisions. Best neighborhood, best business and best home are among the awards. Don’t have a porch? No problem. Feel free to decorate your lawn, the sidewalk, a window or something else visible from the street or sidewalk.
Here are the easy and fun steps to follow:
Register. It is Free. Must be 18 years or older to register. Register on Eventbrite by Oct. 8, at https://custardandcruise.eventbrite.com. The more registered Porches in your neighborhood, the better your chances are for having a VIP Procession visit. Get your neighbors involved too!
Decorate!
Choose one of our themes as inspiration or use your imagination, Google or Pinterest. Remember to stay on the theme with the use of the color purple and family-friendly Domestic Violence Awareness words, symbols and messages. The color purple is the ribbon color associated with the mission of creating awareness. Remember that nighttime displays are a chance to truly shine. The point of decorating is to unleash your creativity, inspire hope, and get your friends and neighbors inspired to join in!
Porches must be fully decorated by noon on Monday, Oct. 9, and stay up until midnight Friday, Oct. 23. Judging will occur Monday, Oct. 9 through Friday, Oct. 23.
Next, grab some frozen custard from Culver’s (the dates for the opportunity to do this in different Navajo County locations will be announced soon), load up the family, and go cruise your area to see all the great displays. Take photos and video. Post to your social media and tag us using @NavajoCountyFAC #CustardAndCruise, #NavajoCountyPorchParade, #NavajoCountyDVAwareness
They will announce winners and air the full video of the parade entries online, on Oct. 31.
