WHITE MOUNTAINS – For years the Ken V. Coen family celebrated the Fourth of July with a golf tournament and barbecue for family and Valley friends at Show Low Country Club (now Bison Golf Club). When Ken Coen died in 1996, the family continued the annual event that year plus 19 more. Now, for three years in a row, the White Mountain Hospice Foundation has adopted the Coen event as their one and only fundraiser of the year. This year the event will be held Saturday, Sept. 21 at Torreon Golf Course and it is sold out.
In 1996 Ken died on Father’s Day. Even so, the family made the decision to go ahead with the annual event that year because they believed he would have wanted it that way.
Hospice had impressed the Coen family with the care they had given Ken until his death, and as the family sat around the campfire — absent of their family member who loved the game of golf — they came to a consensus that they needed to do something special for hospice.
Recalling how their event for hospice began, Lucy, Ken’s widow, said her son Frank came up with the idea. He said, ‘Let’s give a yearly tournament in his name.’ We said how and he said, ‘Let’s start now,’ and he took off his hat and passed it around. We got $500 that night and put it in an envelope and took it to hospice.”
The six Coen children and their spouses or significant others – Arnette (Curt), Bradford (Cindy,) Cynthia called Cindi (Ken), Derek (Eileen), Eagan, called Tim (Julie) and Frank (Michelle), along with the out-of-towners still came up to participate in the tournament. The fundraising started out modest but the seeds had been planted and the amounts began to grow.
After a couple of years, RTA Hospice Director Julie Tatum, now deceased, suggested they form a foundation. Without the event being under the umbrella of a non-profit, the money could not be used to help hospice patients in need — which is what they wanted.
“There was a foundation in Payson,” said Lucy, “so we went to Payson; they were willing to help us get started. We had to get bylaws and get accepted. It took around three years,” said Lucy, who became the founder of the White Mountain Hospice Foundation (WMHF).
“The KVC Golf Tournament has given over a quarter of a million dollars over the years,” proudly stated daughter Cindi Hosley.
“After the seventh year, my brother Brad wrote a grant,” continued Cyndi. “That was in addition to the $20 or $25,000 that year.”
“They (RTA Hospice) were able to break ground after that,” said Lucy. “They could not get a building loan until then.” RTA Hospice, who later changed their name to Hospice Compassus, was the only hospice entity on the Mountain at that time. Their Lakeside building opened in 2005.
Cindi proudly stated, “I am glad we stuck with it.”
And they did stick with it for 19 years, but it finally came to an end — but the good new is that it was was resurrected.
“I understood we were all getting older — used up,” said Ken. “We needed a new perspective. We were major contributors and when we cut the cord, it cut the dollars.”
According to Lucy, Ken Hosley, Cindi’s husband, was a big force in what is now the WMHA Fun Fundraiser Golf Tournament. Ken, who admits he knew nothing about golf, got on the hospice board and after the board tried a couple of fundraisers that were fun but did not bring in money — he suggested the golf tournament.
“I suggested another golf tournament and to rename it White Mountain Hospice Benefit Golf Tournament. I knew it would work,” said Ken, “and then we had to get the Mountain to sustain it.”
Both Ken and Cindi stated they knew it needed to be local, and the community needed to embrace it, as well as the foundation members. That has happened. Businesses and individuals have given to the raffle and silent auction and sponsored the tournament.
Ken said that Barry Nicks, a local realtor and golfer, had played in the tournament last year and came forward to say he liked hospice and liked the way the tournament was run. He said he wanted to be involved. He actually asked to be on the board and then brought in three or four more board members. He is the man in charge of the golf tournament this year.
“Last year we had 40 people sign up,” said Cindi. “That is 10 teams and 44 paid. This year we have 120 golfers – 30 teams. A week and a half ago, we had 33 — that is three over. Barry said to wait and see what happens. Three had to cancel and so we are at 30 and we are sold out.”
As treasurer of the foundation, Cindi is happy to say “We are are sold out.”
“Even though we are sold out there are other ways to give. You can go to our website (www.whitemountainhospicefoundation.org) and donate or go to Amazon Smile and list us as your charity,” she said.
The community is supporting hospice in other ways also. The Knights of Columbus recently gave a check to the foundation as a result of some of the proceeds from their annual raffle.
The Christmas Cabin, a 38-year non-profit itself started by Jan Scanlon and run by eight women, sell raffle tickets for a homemade quilt each year and give their proceeds to WMHF, and there are others.
What started as a family tradition as an appreciation for care given to their father/husband by hospice has turned into a foundation and a way to help hospice patients in need on the Mountain.
“This is one way you have the opportunity to give back to whatever entity is to be benefited,” said Ken.
The goal of WMHF is simple – “to support the hospice philosophy of care for terminally-ill individuals and their families by providing financial assistance not available elsewhere.”
WMHF works with all hospice entities on the Mountain. More information about hospice and what it offers is on the foundation website above.
