A legend retires

HOLBROOK — He’s a legend in the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.
In just five years, he’s made $3.3 million in drug busts – and run down lord knows how many bad guys, who surrender quickly when they see him coming.
But even legends retire.
Thing is, they don’t generally jump on their boss and lick his hands during the ceremony.
But that’s just what Legend, the drug-sniffing dog, did Tuesday during his retirement party at the Navajo County Board of Supervisors meeting.
Legend even got a doggie retirement cake.
However, out of a well-founded sense of delicacy, Deputy Daniel Deets took Legend outside to actually eat the cake.
Legend joined the force in April of 2015 and on his first day sniffed out 43 pounds of marijuana. During that first week, he also nabbed a potentially dangerous felony suspect hiding under a log in the woods in Heber.
During Legend’s 4.5-year career, his sniffer led to the seizure of $3.3 million in drug proceeds and assets. That included 1,550 pounds of pot, 351 pounds of methamphetamine, 20 pounds of cocaine, 14 pounds of heroin and 3 pounds of fentanyl – the chief culprit in a rash of overdose deaths from opiates.
When he’s not finding drugs, Legend helps alert officers to potential problems when they’re serving search warrants, securing perimeters or transporting prisoners and suspects.
Legend has also represented the sheriff’s department in many on-campus appearances.
“This animal here is incredible,” said Chief Deputy Randy Moffitt. “If you send him towards a suspect – you can retract him. As it turns out, all of the times we’ve deployed Legend, the individuals have elected to surrender prior to actually meeting Legend.”
Moffitt said despite the big investment in training and Legend’s outstanding results, the department elected to retire him, since he’d reached an age at which his breed often starts to develop medical issues due to the demands of the job. Typically, training a police dogs costs about $15,000.
“We wanted Legend to retire without any medical issues,” said Moffitt. “He’s going to have a wonderful life.”
Actually, Legend will join Deet’s family.
“I just wanted to say thank you to Navajo County for letting Legend retire with our family,” said Deets. “This dog acts like he’s just happy to be alive. That made going to work every day a joy. You could just tell he was excited – he was ready to rock. It’s bittersweet to be going to work without him.”
On the other hand, Deputy Deets does have a new dog on the job. The day before the meeting, they made their first drug bust.
The prospect of retirement didn’t seem to weigh on Legend, who wagged and squirmed and jumped up on Deets off and on throughout the boring tributes.
His encounter with the cake went mercifully unrecorded.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.