NAVAJO COUNTY — As the coronavirus (COVID-19) begins to have an increased impact within our county and communities, I would like to share with you the precautionary measures the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office has taken, and provide guidance moving forward. As we continue to address this everchanging situation, rest assured your Sheriff’s Office will continue to closely monitor this situation and make necessary adjustments when the situation warrants it.
Myself and the entire Sheriff’s Office staff are working around the clock to ensure that we’re doing everything possible to mitigate the spread and impact of COVID-19 in Navajo County, especially within our detention facility in Holbrook. We are actively instituting social distancing guidelines as set by state and federal health officials.
Let me assure the number one priority for me is to continue our operational services within Navajo County. We will continue to enforce laws, patrol communities, provide services and continue to provide security and care for our inmates. I am also committed to protecting the employees of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. The men and women of the Sheriff’s Office are the backbone to our organization and their health and safety is a top priority to me.
With Gov. Ducey’s latest Executive Order, 2020-18, Stay Home, Stay Healthy & Stay Connected, the Sheriff’s Office is committed to patrolling our communities and local businesses. We will provide the necessary coverage for public safety needs. We ask the public to fully comply with this Order, that was given from the State of Arizona. It is imperative that every citizen cooperate fully with this health directive, to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus. A lot of questions have been raised on what this Order means to our citizens. Below is a quick synopsis of how the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office will be responding to the order.
The purpose of the order is to promote social distancing and institute a “Stay home, Stay healthy, Stay connected" policy.
The order took effect at 1700 hours, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, and advises all Arizonans to stay at home whenever possible for the next 30 days, except to conduct or participate in essential activities and functions including work.
The order continues to define all essential businesses and functions as those listed in Executive Order 2020-12. This list is very extensive – Executive Order 2020-12 is attached.
Bars/restaurants continue to be closed except for food/drinks to go. Fitness centers and gyms also must be kept closed.
All individuals in the State of Arizona shall limit their time away from their place of residence or property, except:
a. To conduct or participate in essential activities.
b. For employment, to volunteer in essential functions – see Executive Order 2020-12 for definitions of these functions.
c. To utilize any services or products provided by essential businesses.
d. Employment, if as a sole proprietor or family-owned business, work is conducted in a separate office space from your home and the business is not open to serve the public.
Essential activities include:
a. Shopping for food and supplies including home maintenance materials, etc.
b. Seeking medical/mental health, emergency services, medical supplies, and medication.
c. Caring for pets and family members in another household or residence, etc.
d. Engaging in outdoor activities, such as walking, hiking, running, biking or golfing, but only if appropriate physical distancing practices are used.
e. Working, attending or volunteering in an essential function.
f. Engaging in constitutionally protected activities and any legal or court process provided that such is conducted in a manner that provides appropriate physical distancing to the extent feasible.
All persons may leave their place of residence only for essential activities, to participate or receive in essential government functions, or to participate in or fulfill essential functions as outlined in Executive Order 2020-12 but no person shall be required to provide documentation or proof of their activities to justify their activities under this order.
Individuals shall limit the use of public transportation too when absolutely necessary to obtain or conduct essential activities or attend work in an essential function and shall maintain social distancing while doing so.
Homeless individuals are exempt from this Executive Order.
This virus pandemic has been an evolving issue directly affecting many citizens within Navajo County. We know that many citizens have already sacrificed so much in their response to this issue. I would like to thank all the citizens, business owners, entrepreneurs, teachers, and volunteers who have given so much during this time and sacrificed so much for the safety of others. We as a community are in this together to help mitigate the spread of this virus and save the lives of our friends, families and loved ones!!!!
For more information on the COVID-19, we encourage all citizens to seek further information through the Navajo County Public Health Services link: https://reports.mysidewalk.com/ebaab58e56
