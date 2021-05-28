SHOW LOW — The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) held their formal reception for the 2021 Student Art Show at the Center for the Arts on May 8. The entries were judged by a panel of artists and the winners were publicly announced in the April 27 edition of the White Mountain Independent. AAWM announces the results of the People Choice Awards for the Student Art Show.
The annual Student Art Show is sponsored in part by Navopache Electric Cooperative and this year there were 58 pieces of student art entered in different media. Artwork was judged according to grades 4 – 6 which had 32 entries; grades 7 – 9, 20 entries and grades 10 – 12, six entries.
Artwork entries consisted of artwork created in pencil, watercolor, oil, acrylic, clay, fiber photography and other media.
The public was invited to view all of the art entries at AAWM’s Center for the Arts through May 6 and cast their vote for the People’s Choice Award in each grade category.
Winner for grades 4 – 6 is Maggie Lundberg of Snowflake Intermediate for “Jewel;” winner for grades 7 – 9, Grace Calliope Sweet for her work, “Joshua.” Grace is home schooled, winner for grades 10 – 12 is Micah Warwick of Blue Ridge High School for “Bridge to Adventure.” No photograph was available for Maggie Lundberg.
AAWM is a center for the arts located at 251 Penrod Rd. in Show Low. It is a local non-profit whose goal is to showcase local artists of all types and ages. They feature a gallery and gift shop along with space to host a variety of art-oriented classes and workshops ranging from painting, multi-media art techniques to musical events and writers workshops. They also host special events. More information about AAWM can be found at www.aawmcenterforthearts.com
