SHOW LOW — Adding another opportunity to showcase the extraordinary talent of artists in the White Mountains, the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) is hosting their 1st Annual Photography Show, June 19 – July 11, with a formal award presentation planned on July 11 at 11 a.m.
Four entry categories resulted in four first and second place winners, three third place winners and two honorable mentions. Though the winners have already been selected by the judges, the public is invited and encouraged to come by the Center for the Arts Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to view the winners and make their selection for the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice and Best in Show awards will be announced at the formal presentation on July 11. Entries may be offered for sale at that time.
The entries judged were categorized as Animals, Structures, Landscape and Other. Winners in the Animal category: 1st — Family by Chuck Lanska; 2nd — Poetry in Motion by Chuck Lanska; 3rd — Majestic Eagle by Barbara Reed, and Honorable Mention — Wild Horse by Martina Webster. The Structure awards are: 1st — Dry Gulch Crossing by Andrea Stoffel; and 2nd — Hideaway by Andrea Stoffel. Landscape winners: 1st — Juniper Snow by Angie Cathemer, 2nd — Spring Creek by Andrea Stoffel, and Honorable Mention- Prairie by Martina Webster. In the Other category: 1st — Delayed Delivery by Andrea Stoffel; 2nd -Native Boy by Martina Webster, and 3rd — Morning Mist by Lee Johns.
The Center for the Arts is a non-profit organization located at 251 Penrod Road in Show Low, complete with an art gallery, gift shop and event center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.