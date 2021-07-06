SHOW LOW – The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) announced the winners of its 2nd Annual Photography Show on June 25. The show will run through July 9 and can be viewed Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to Show Chairperson Ann Anspach, there were 26 entries by 7 photographers in three categories — Animals, Landscapes and Other.
Animals
1 st Place — “Resting (Dragon Fly)” by Carrie Lee
2nd Place — “Springtime Snowfall-Quiet and Soft” by Chuck Lanska
3rd Place — “Lunch!” by Carrie Lee
Honorable Mention — “Spawning Salmon” by Lee Johns
Honorable Mention — “Beautiful Dozen (Gambel’s Quail)” by Carrie Lee
Landscapes
1st Place — “A Blast of Light At Sunrise” by Mary Lois Brown
2nd Place — “Springtime Beauties” by Mary Lois Brown
3rd Place — “Evening Sun” by Lee Johns
Honorable Mention – “One of Many Left on the AK Highway” by Lee Johns
Other
1st Place — “Enchanted Daydreams” by Mary Lois Brown
2nd Place — “Full Bloom” by Nancy Kuechelmann
3rd Place — “Dancing Lady” by Lee Johns
Honorable Mention — “Milagros- Chimayo, NM” by Jose Colchado
The public is invited to view the show and to cast their vote for their favorites in the People’s Choice Competition which will be announced at a formal awards reception at the Center on July 10 at 11 a.m. Best of Show and the Director’s Choice will also be announced at that time.
AAWM is a community non-profit, funded in part by the Arizona Commission of the Arts. The Center, located at 251 Penrod Rd., Show Low, has an on-site art gallery and a gift shop, They offer workshops, classes, and activities for all ages — kids to seniors. They also have a summer concert series. More information on AAWM can be found at http://aawmcenterforthearts.com.
