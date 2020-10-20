AAWM announces student art show winners

SHOW LOW – In a formal reception at The Center for the Arts on Saturday, Oct. 17, the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) announced the winners of the annual student art show sponsored by Navopache Electric Cooperative.
The show, “Recognizing Young Talent in the White Mountains of Arizona,” was originally scheduled for Spring but was delayed due to COVID-19. The show was judged by a panel of three artists and members of the public were invited to cast their personal votes for the People’s Choice awards. First through third place winners were presented with a ribbon and were awarded art supplies with the hope that the young artist will further their interest in art.
Taylor artist and Art Show Chairwoman Ann Anspach said there were 44 qualified entries for the show and 10 additional entries which were underage or group projects.
Best of Show, first place People’s Choice in the Grades 10-12 category, as well as first place went to Laney Wilhelm of Snowflake High School for “Mad Hatter.” Second place went to Kaylen Wilson of Snowflake High School for “Sacred Datura,” and third place went to Jarrin Wilson for his photo, “Sunset at Horseshoe Bend” which also received second place in the People’s Choice voting. An Honorable mention went to Cieneca Cooke of Show Low High School for “Purple Alien.”
In the Grades 7-9 category, first place went to Caroline Merrill from the Exploring Art program in Taylor for “Big Brothers.” Second place in the judges’ evaluation, and first place in the People’s Choice went to Annalyse Brimhall of Blue Ridge High School for “Bear of the Rock,” Third place went to Sydney Brimhall of Snowflake Jr. High for “Fireflies.” Second place for the People’s Choice went to Wyatt Wilhelm for his “Bighorn Sheep” drawing. Honorable mentions went to Kalicia Merrill for “Lollipops” and Wyatt Wilhelm for “Caribou.”
In the Grades 5-6 category, first place and second place People’s Choice went to Mack Frost of the Exploring Art program in Taylor for “Pyramid.” Second place went to Ashlynn Dixon of the Exploring Art program in Taylor for “Nature’s Point of View.” Third place went to Gunner Cardon of Snowflake Intermediate School for “Dino.” First place in the People’s Choice voting went to Ashlynn Dixon for “Blue Beauty.”
The Center is located at 251 Penrod Road in Show Low and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m., summer hours. AAWM is a local non profit whose goal is to showcase local artists of all types. The Center has a complete art gallery, gift shop and hosts numerous events and classes throughout the year. More information about AAWM can be found at http://www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.