SHOW LOW — Each year the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains holds a student art show sponsored by Navopache Electric Cooperative.
Aspiring young student artists in the White Mountains are encouraged to enter their artwork created in pencil, watercolor, oil, acrylic, clay, fiber photography and other media.
Winners of the show were announced on April 22, and now the general public is invited to not only view the show, but to cast their votes for the People’s Choice Awards.
Students were allowed to enter up to three pieces of art with no entry fee.
According to Ann Anspach, chairwoman of the art show, there were a total of 58 pieces of art entered this year. The artwork was judged by a panel of artists in three different grade groups.
The official show began on April 23 and will run through May 6. The artwork can be viewed from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. Public voting will end at 4 p.m. on the final day of the show so that votes can be tabulated.
A formal awards presentation and reception will take place at 11 a.m. May 8 at AAWM’s Center for the Arts, 251 Penrod Road in Show Low.
Prizes will be presented to the first-, second- and third-place winners in each category. The public is invited.
The winners, by grade categories are:
Grades 4-6 (32 entries)
• First place — “Cardinal in the Ponderosa Pines” by Mack Frost, Miss Anna’s Exploring Art
• Second place – “Jewel” by Maggie Lundberg, Snowflake Intermediate
• Third place — “Long Coaster, Super Soft” by Tammara Milan, American Indian School
• Honorable mention — “Bristol” by Maycee Brimhall, Snowflake Intermediate
• Honorable mention — “Grey Wolf” by Zabdiel Pastrana, American Indian School
• Honorable mention — “Landscape I and II” by Jazzlynn Colelay, American Indian School
Grades 7-9 (20 entries)
• First place and Best of Show – “Joshua” by Grace Calliope Sweet, Home Schooled
• Second place — “Peaceful Serpent” by Joe Bushman, Snowflake High School
• Third place – “Puerto Vallarta Eclipse” by Gabriel Warwick, Blue Ridge Jr. High
• Honorable mention – “Cuteness is Everywhere” by Heather Brimhall, Snowflake Jr. High
• Honorable mention – “Traveling Phoenix” by Gabriel Warwick, Blue Ridge Jr. High
Grades 10-12 (6 entries)
• First place — “Bridge to Adventure” photo by Micah Warwick, Blue Ridge High School
• Second place – “Summer Nights” photo by Micah Warwick, Blue Ridge High School
• Third place – “Tornado” ceramic vessel by Charlotte Merrill, Snowflake High School
The next art show will be AAWM’s 21st biannual Art Show that will run from May 28 through June 11. Entries can be either 2D art, 3D art, jewelry or fiber arts.
The deadline for entry is May 26. Entry forms can be found at www.aawmcenterforthearts.com. The formal awards ceremony for this show will be at 11 a.m. on June 12.
The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains Center for the Arts is funded in part by the Arizona Commission of the Arts.
