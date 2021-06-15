SHOW LOW – The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) held their 21st Bi-Annual Art Show May 28 through June 11. There were 29 Arizona artists who entered with 67 qualified pieces. A formal awards presentation took place at The Center for the Arts on June 12.

According to Show Chairman Ann Anspach, each artist was allowed to enter up to five pieces in various two-dimensional media categories, or in the three-dimensional category.

Award winners in the various categories are:

Acrylic – 1st — “Lovin’ the Red Poodle” by Karen L. Lewis

2nd — “Afternoon Snooze” by Wendy Pellegrini (Chapai)

3rd — “Triple Selfie” by Gerald Irving

Honorable Mention — “Catching the Sun” by Karen L. Lewis

Honorable Mention — “Apothecary of Transformative Compassion” by Meg McDonald

Honorable Mention — “Snack Time” by Nancy Stanley

Oil- 1st — “First Bloom” by Kathy Hatt

2nd — “Come Walk With Me” by Mary Lois Brown

3rd — “Approaching Storm At the Old Corral” by Mary Lois Brown

Honorable Mention – “Kansas” by Lee Johns

Honorable Mention – “A Pause to Reflect” by Mary Lois Brown

Graphics/Drawing

1st — Kingfisher” by Ann Anspach

2nd -“Cowboy” by L. Battin

Watercolor

1st — “Stormy Day Sandhills” by Ann Anspach

2nd — “After the Rain” by Jose Colchado

3rd — “Tiptoe Thru the Tulips” by Myra Pierce Rees

Honorable Mention — “Black Magic” by Ann Anspach

Mixed Media

1st — “Story Stick from My Perspective” by Sheryl Franklin

2nd — “Roadrunner” by Kathy Hatt

3rd — “White Dove of the Desert” by Sheila Vogler

Honorable Mention — “Looks Like Hope” by Sheryl Franklin

3 Dimensional Artwork

1st — “Bearly Caught” by Karen L. Lewis

2nd – “Fight or Flight” by Ann Anspach

3rd — “Spirit Dancer” by Constance Edler-Bradford

Honorable Mention — “Grace” by Myra Pierce Rees

Honorable Mention — “Domino Set” by Reed Bradford

Honorable Mention — “Mudhead Maiden with Drum” by Mary Brye

Honorable Mention — “Bowl” by Sam Riina

The People’s Choice Award winners are:

2D and 3D categories

2D winner, “Dawn Watch” by Cheryl Bales, and the

3D People’s Choice winner, “Bearly Caught” a clay piece, by Karen L. Lewis.

The Show Director’s Choice went to “Story Stick From My Perspective” by Sheryl Franklin;

Best of Show, Kathy Hatt for her oil painting, “First Bloom.”

More information on future shows and exhibits an be found at http://www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.

