SHOW LOW – The Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) held their 21st Bi-Annual Art Show May 28 through June 11. There were 29 Arizona artists who entered with 67 qualified pieces. A formal awards presentation took place at The Center for the Arts on June 12.
According to Show Chairman Ann Anspach, each artist was allowed to enter up to five pieces in various two-dimensional media categories, or in the three-dimensional category.
Award winners in the various categories are:
Acrylic – 1st — “Lovin’ the Red Poodle” by Karen L. Lewis
2nd — “Afternoon Snooze” by Wendy Pellegrini (Chapai)
3rd — “Triple Selfie” by Gerald Irving
Honorable Mention — “Catching the Sun” by Karen L. Lewis
Honorable Mention — “Apothecary of Transformative Compassion” by Meg McDonald
Honorable Mention — “Snack Time” by Nancy Stanley
Oil- 1st — “First Bloom” by Kathy Hatt
2nd — “Come Walk With Me” by Mary Lois Brown
3rd — “Approaching Storm At the Old Corral” by Mary Lois Brown
Honorable Mention – “Kansas” by Lee Johns
Honorable Mention – “A Pause to Reflect” by Mary Lois Brown
Graphics/Drawing
1st — Kingfisher” by Ann Anspach
2nd -“Cowboy” by L. Battin
Watercolor
1st — “Stormy Day Sandhills” by Ann Anspach
2nd — “After the Rain” by Jose Colchado
3rd — “Tiptoe Thru the Tulips” by Myra Pierce Rees
Honorable Mention — “Black Magic” by Ann Anspach
Mixed Media
1st — “Story Stick from My Perspective” by Sheryl Franklin
2nd — “Roadrunner” by Kathy Hatt
3rd — “White Dove of the Desert” by Sheila Vogler
Honorable Mention — “Looks Like Hope” by Sheryl Franklin
3 Dimensional Artwork
1st — “Bearly Caught” by Karen L. Lewis
2nd – “Fight or Flight” by Ann Anspach
3rd — “Spirit Dancer” by Constance Edler-Bradford
Honorable Mention — “Grace” by Myra Pierce Rees
Honorable Mention — “Domino Set” by Reed Bradford
Honorable Mention — “Mudhead Maiden with Drum” by Mary Brye
Honorable Mention — “Bowl” by Sam Riina
The People’s Choice Award winners are:
2D and 3D categories
2D winner, “Dawn Watch” by Cheryl Bales, and the
3D People’s Choice winner, “Bearly Caught” a clay piece, by Karen L. Lewis.
The Show Director’s Choice went to “Story Stick From My Perspective” by Sheryl Franklin;
Best of Show, Kathy Hatt for her oil painting, “First Bloom.”
More information on future shows and exhibits an be found at http://www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.
