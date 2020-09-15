SHOW LOW – The Center for the Arts on Penrod was the scene for the 20th Biannual Art Show Award reception for the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM). There were 18 category winners, 1 Best of Show winner, 12 Honorable Mentions and 4 People’s Choice Awards.
The public was invited to view the artwork between Aug. 21 and Sept. 5 and cast their individual votes for the People’s Choice Awards (PCA) during the viewing period. Votes were tallied on the final day and the PCA winners were announced at the reception.
There were six different entry categories. All artwork entered had to meet three criteria: be entered by the artist; created within the last two years and accompanied by a wire hanger. Show judges made their selections on Aug. 20 and, according to AAWM Board President Shirley Sokol, the judges commented on the exceptional quality of the entries for this show.
Taylor artist Ann Anspach is AAWM’s art show chairwoman.
The Best of Show award went to Karen L. Lewis for her ceramic cat sculpture, “Upward Focus.”
Watercolor category – 1st place — “Paradise” by Myra Pierce Rees; 2nd place — “Range Pair” by Ann Anspach and 3rd place — “More Than Friends” by Trudy Foland.
Oil category – 1st place — “Uncle Bud” by Ann Anspach; 2nd place — “French Fries!” by William Butler and 3rd place — “Maggie and Jack” by Mary Lois Brown. Honorable Mention: “the Big Tom” by Ann Anspach, and “Living In the Suburbs” by Tom Butler.
Acrylic category: 1st place — “Lazy Lilies” by B J Caldwell; 2nd place — “Field of Flowers” by Nancy Stanley and 3rd place — “Racoon In the Tree” by Nancy Stanley, and Honorable Mention went to two of Nancy’s pieces “Nap Time” and “Cat In the Window.”
Other Media: 1st place — “Seek Nectar” by Chuck Lanska; 2nd place — “Grinning Fox Collage” by Karen L. Lewis; 3rd place — “Silence and Solitude” by Chuck Lanska. Honorable Mention: “Hobo” by Phyllis Seidel and “Autumn in Arborlon” by Reed Bradford.
3-Dimensional: 1st place — “Upward Focus” by Karen L. Lewis; 2nd place — “Cat Nap” by Gerald Irving; 3rd place — “The Masked Bandit” by Ann Anspach. Honorable Mention: “Hip to Be Square” by Myra Pierce Rees; “Twins” and “Lava” by Sam Riina; “Inspired” and “Anytime Ornaments” by Constance Edler-Bradford.
Fiber Arts category: 1st -“White Tail Deer” basketry by Paul G. Rees; 2nd — “Adila an Upright Princess” by Sharon Chanley; 3rd — “Gaarv” Nuno felting by Myra Pierce Rees; Honorable Mention: “A Magical Peacock” by Sharon Chanley and “Twilight Flowers” by Carolyn Butler.
AAWM’s next art show is “Recognizing Young Talent in the White Mountains of Arizona,” sponsored by Navapache Electric Cooperative. The contest is for any student in grades 5 through 12 and there is no entry fee. The contest divisions are Grades 5-6, 7-9 and 10-12. Students may enter up to three pieces of original art and the deadline for entry is Sept. 30. Display will be from Oct. 2 to Oct. 17 and the public is invited to come in and cast their votes for the PCAs. An awards program and reception will take place on the final viewing day at 11 a.m.
AAWM is a local non-profit whose goal is to support local artists of all kinds. They are located at 251 Penrod and are open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., staffed by volunteers.
More information about AAWM can be found at http://www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.
