AAWM announces winners of the 19th Bi-Annual Art Show

SHOW LOW – Twice a year the Center for the Arts holds an art show which is open to any artist living in Arizona. Entries can either be 2D Art, 3D Art, Photography, Jewelry or Fiber Arts. The show began on May 29 and will run through June 13. Judging took place on May 28 and Art Show Chairman Ann Anspach announced the winners on May 30. Visitors who come to view the entries Thursday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. may cast their vote for the “People’s Choice Award” which will be announced at the formal awards presentation on June 13 at 11a.m. at The Center for the Arts.
In spite of it being in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were 81 entries from Arizona artists, including some from as far away as Tucson. The art expert judge awarded winners in each category:
Acrylic- 1st-place -“Out of the Shadows” by Dana Conklin; 2nd place -“Looking Back” by Karen Lewis; 3rd place -“Castle Rock” by David Huffman; Honorable Mentions: “Koi Pond” by David Huffman; “Flash Point” by Cathy McCue, and “Red Rose” by Sylvia Dandis.
Oil – 1st place — “White Daisies in Glass” by B. J. Caldwell; 2nd place — “Working the Talus Slopes” by Ann Anspach; 3rd place -“Still Waters, Big Sky” by Gwen Ethelbah; Honorable Mention — “Sunset Tempest” by Gwen Ethelbah.
Watercolor- 1st place — “The Bath” by Jose Colchado; 2nd place -“Big Red” by Ann Anspach; 3rd place — “On Sylvan Island” by Kathleen Curtis Carman; Honorable Mention — “Hearth Rabbit” by Kathleen Curtis Carman.
Graphics- 1st place — “Crown of Thorns Tree” by Kathleen Curtis Carman; 2nd place -“Bold and Free” by Dana Conklin; 3rd place — “A Mother’s Love” by Ann Anspach; Honorable Mention — “All Together” by Dana Conklin.
Other Media – No first place awarded; 2nd place — “Paradise” by Sheila Vogler; 3rd place — “Under the Sea” by Sheila Vogler; Honorable Mention — “Strength” by Reed Bradford.
Three Dimensional (3D) — 1st place — “Doodee Dog” by Karen Lewis; 2nd place — “Pebbles Tray” by Barbara Reed; 3rd place — “Pumpkin Shell” by Sam Riina; Honorable Mentions — “Turtle Road” by Constance Edler-Bradford and “Golden Buddah” by Suzanne Taylor.
Jewelry – No first place awarded; 2nd place — “Love Blooms From Within” by Sally Hoffman; 3rd place – “Sisters Gathered Together” by Sally Hoffman; Honorable Mention — “Royalty” by Sally Hoffman.
The Best of Show award went to Jose Colchado’s watercolor “The Bath.” The Show Director’s choice went to Jose Colchado’s watercolor “Waiting to Dance,” and The Arts Alliance Director’s Choice will be announced during the formal awards presentation on June 13.
Any artist in Arizona who may have missed the May/June show can find an entry form for the 20th Bi-Annual Art Show at http://www.aawmcenterforthearts.com/learn-more/special-events/. This second show is scheduled to run from Aug. 21 – Sept. 5.
The Center for the Arts is located at 251 Penrod Road, Show Low.
