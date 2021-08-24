SHOW LOW — Ann Anspach, art show chairwoman for the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM), announced the winners of the 22nd Biannual Art Show on Aug. 19. The show features dimensional (2D) and 3 dimensional (3D) original artwork in all media, except photography. Forty-two creations were entered by 16 Arizona artists.
According to category, the winners are:
Acrylics – 1st — “The Red Barn Wall” by Karen L. Lewis
2nd – “Home Sweet Home” by B. J. Caldwell
3 rd – “Even A Best Friend Can’t Always Help” by Karen L. Lewis
Honorable Mention – “It’s the Neighbors Again!” by Nancy Stanley
Oils – 1st – “Aspen At A-1 Lake” by Kathy Hatt
2nd – “Superstition Summer” by Kathy Hatt
3rd – “Lady and A Prayer” by Gerald Irving
Honorable Mention – “I See You Grandma” by Ann Anspach
Graphics/Drawing — 1st — “Nugget” by Phyllis Seidel
Watercolor — 1st – “Denizen of the Plains” by Ann Anspach
2nd – “Monsoon” by Jose Colchado
3rd – “Dark Dirty Sky” by Karen L. Lewis
3D – 1st — “Tell That Story Again” a juniper carving by Gerald Irving
2nd – “Cactus Thunder” gourd art by Constance Edler-Bradford
3rd – “Think’n ‘Bout Catting” a ceramic creation by Karen L. Lewis
Honorable Mention – “The Cross” a poplar wood piece by Reed Bradford
Honorable Mention – “The Scholar” a clay sculpture by Ann Anspach
Honorable Mention – “Life Cycle of an Oak Tree” gourd art by Constance-Edler Bradford
Special Awards were given to “Blue Horizon,” a glass bowl by Myra Pierce Rees, and to “Mandala,” an acrylic by first time exhibitor Manda Riina.
Open to the public at no charge, AAWM invites everyone to come by and view the winning entries and cast their own votes for the People’s Choice awards. The Center for the Arts is located at 251 Penrod Rd., in Show Low and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday thru Saturday. The closing reception, also open to the public, will be Saturday, Sept. 4 at 11 a.m.
People’s Choice award votes may also be cast at the monthly Cork ‘n Canvas event on Fri., Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., featuring entertainer Rob Wright. There is a suggested $10 donation for this event.
More information about AAWM can be found at http://www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.
