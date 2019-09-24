SHOW LOW — Twice a year the Arts Alliance of the White Mountains (AAWM) invites artists from all over the state of Arizona to participate in the AAWM Bi-Annual Art Show. The 18th Bi-Annual Art Show held Aug. 30 through Sept. 14, showcased 80 entries. A special awards reception was held at The Center for the Arts on Saturday, Sept. 14 to present the awards and announce the winners for People’s Choice, Best of Show and other special awards.
Entry categories included 2D, 3D, photography, jewelry and fiber arts. The 2D art was judged in media sub-categories. Artists were allowed up to five pieces and all entries. The show was judged by Lisa Ann Astrolio and the public voted for the People’s Choice Award winners.
Art Show Chairwoman Ann Anspach announced the winners and awarded prizes to those who were in attendance.
Winners in the three dimensional category:
First –
- Love Birds by Constance Edler-Bradford
- Second – The Blue Danube by Sam Riina
- Third – Nativity Set by Constance Edler-Bradford
- Honorable mentions were Splintered Light Movement
by Steven Qualls and
- Screen Door
by Shelia Vogler, and People’s Choice –
- The Blue Danube by Sam Riina.
In the two dimensional media categories:
Acrylic- First -
- Follow Me
by Nancy Stanley; Second –
- Cool Drink of Water
by Nancy Stanley; Third –
- Alliums
by Cindy McFarland; Honorable Mention –
- The River by Leitha Orling.
- Graphics – First – Jack
by Phyllis Seidel; Second —
- Maggie
by Phyllis Seidel; Third —
- Caballo Diablo
by Bart Stegman; Honorable Mention —
- Sketch #1 by William L. Baca Jr.
- Oil – First – Hiking Mt. Baldy
by Mary Lois Brown; Second —
- The Goddess In Her Summer Garden
by Mary Lois Brown; Third —
- Chick Chat
by Ann Anspach; Honorable Mention —
- Dark Clouds Rising by Beverly Cutler.
- Pastel – First – Roper
by Nancy Berg; Honorable Mention –
- Roses and Lily by Louise Aitken.
- Watercolor – First – Floribunda
by Ann Anspach; Second –
- Poppy Power
by Ann Anspach; Third –
- Star Dancer by Kathleen Curtis Carman.
Two Dimensional People’s Choice winner –
- Rose Rhapsody by BJ Caldwell.
Photography – First –
- Heaven’s Promise
by Shelia Pumphrey; Second –
- Leaving the Nest
by Chuck Lanska; Third –
- Caution
by Chuck Lanska; Honorable Mention –
- Walk Through Time by Constance Edler-Bradford and Yesterday by Shelia Pumphrey.
People’s Choice winner in Photography –
- Walk Through Time by Constance Edler-Bradford.
- Jewelry – First – Be Still My Heart
by Sally Hoffman; Second –
- Malachite Pendant
by Bobbie Bishop; Third –
- Going In Circles by Sally Hoffman.
Show Director’s Choice: 3D entry –
- Splintered Light Movement
by Steven Qualls; AAWM Director’s Choice — Photography entry -
- Heaven’s Promise
; Best of Show- selected by the Judge, Lisa Ann Astrolio –
- Hiking Mt. Baldy by Mary Lois Brown.
The Center for the Arts is located at 251 Penrod in Show Low. The Center houses the artwork of approximately 40 White Mountain artists and is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Future events and exhibits are listed at www.aawmcenterforthearts.com.
