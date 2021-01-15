ST JOHNS—Full-time Judge Pro Tem C. Allan Perkins has resigned from the Apache County Superior Court effective Jan. 22, he told court attendees on Wednesday of last week.
Perkins started with the court in July 2015 after distinguished service as both the chief deputy of the Graham County Attorney’s Office and the Apache County Attorney’s Office, said Presiding Judge Michael Latham in an email to the Independent.
“I’ve had the pleasure of working with Judge Perkins for close to 10 years now, and he has been a mentor and counselor to me in my roles as a deputy county attorney and as the presiding judge in Apache County. The county has benefited from his wisdom, depth of legal knowledge, professional experience, good judgment and compassion,” Latham said.
Perkins isn’t retiring; during a hearing last week, an attorney congratulated him on his retirement, to which Perkins responded that he didn’t retire, but resigned because he is “going to work somewhere else,” presumably back in Graham County, as Latham mentioned.
Latham is Apache County’s lone elected Superior Court judge. Perkins could be seen on the bench just about every day. By all appearances, he was a very knowledgeable, experienced and approachable judge who was right on top of his assigned cases.
Perkins will be temporarily replaced by former Navajo County Superior Court Presiding Judge Robert Higgins whose term there ended in December. Higgins served in the Navajo County Superior Court for over a decade and will temporarily fill in on the bench in Apache County. Perkins remarked in open court that Higgins has been taking work in Pinetop-Lakeside, and was approved by the Apache County Board of Supervisors for work in St. Johns. Higgins can start in Apache County after Feb. 8. Higgins has appeared there numerous times as a visiting judge for special assignments like settlement conferences.
All judges preside over a courtroom from time to time so the title of that office is a bit of a misnomer. The presiding judge position is one which each of Arizona’s 15 counties must have. The superior courts in each of the counties make up the one Superior Court in Arizona. Presiding judges are responsible for the orderly administration of their respective courts and some courts have dozens and dozens of judges. Navajo County by contrast, has four.
Last year Latham reflected on his position as the presiding judge of Apache County. He observed that Apache County has a total of five stoplights within its sprawling boundaries, so it’s no surprise that the only elected Superior Court judge in the county is also the presiding judge.
“Although he will be missed, his (Perkins’) influence will remain in Apache County long after he is gone. I’m grateful to him personally and professionally, and am glad he will be closer to many family and friends back in Graham County where he will continue in his professional mentoring role for upcoming lawyers.” Latham said.
