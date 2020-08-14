ST. JOHNS — Jason Anthony Compton, 37, of Apache County has been charged with nine felony counts, including the attempted murder of his girlfriend during an alleged incident on June 13 in the Show Low Pines area of the county.
He was also charged with kidnapping a Class 2 Felony, five counts of aggravated assault, three of them charged as Class 4 Felonies; the others, Class 3 and 6 Felonies, criminal damage a Class 6 Felony, and misdemeanor threatening. Compton is presumed by law to be innocent.
The case came on for a preliminary hearing on Monday in the Apache County Superior Court; Judge Michael Latham presided. The state is represented by Garrett Whiting and R. John Lee is Compton’s court-appointed attorney. The purpose of such a hearing, as the judge explained, is a “stop gap” look at the state’s evidence and affords the accused the opportunity to have a judge, not only the prosecutor, determine if there is reliable evidence to support the allegations. The burden of proof rests with the state which has to only prove that there is probable cause for the charges, a burden far less than the stringent beyond a reasonable doubt standard that a jury at a full-blown trial must find in order to convict. Most defendants waive this step but Compton insisted on it.
The case opened with a 4 a.m. 911 email from the victim whom The Independent will not name at this point, who had gone to a residence of neighbors to report that she had been tied up and assaulted. Responding deputy sheriffs found a “terrified” barefoot woman whose clothes were dirty and she had visible face injuries including a left eye that was swollen shut. She also had flaps of duct tape attached to her ankles, wrists and around her neck.
According to testimony by Sgt. Dale M. Sloan of the Apache County Sheriff’s Office, the victim said that Compton was very angry at her because he believed she had cheated on him, and around 9 p.m. the previous night, had bound her with duct tape including a piece over her mouth, and threatened to kill her with a gun, which she said that she had not seen and which investigators did not find. But before he would kill her, she told the police, Compton gave the victim a chance to kill him first with a piece of orange-painted steel re-bar, which investigators found near the scene.
The scene is described as a “shed,” up on piers with a make-shift cot or bed inside where the couple had allegedly been sleeping. Deputies noted a large wet spot on the floor and a roll of duct tape. After the alleged assault, the victim walked to the neighbor’s residence for help, Sloan testified. While there, the deputies received from dispatch another 911 call, this time from Compton’s mother who reported that her son, Jason, had been assaulted by his girlfriend. Sloan and a deputy then responded to the mother’s home, which she shares with her husband, and found Compton there. He also had visible injuries — scratches to his head and face.
Compton told deputies a different version of events. The woman is his girlfriend and they both like rough sex including being tied up with duct tape, which they do “all the time,” he said.
The victim is a drug user, he said, has mental health problems to the extent that the victim’s mother had been trying to get the victim treatment. Investigators later spoke with the victim’s mother who confirmed that she had been trying to get her daughter professional help. Compton also told deputies that they both had been drinking, Fireball to be exact, which is a cinnamon flavored liquor, and the duct tape was intentionally left loosened, thus the strand around the woman’s neck — it was loosely placed over her mouth, he said, in case she needed to pull it off her face, which she apparently did.
Compton said that after sex, they both went to sleep, and left the door of the shed opened. He claims that he was awakened by someone beating on him but he couldn’t see who it was because he had a blanket over him. He fought back, punching hard and pushing the alleged assailant out the open door and realized then that it was his girlfriend. He claims that she drove off in his vehicle, a Honda Accord, which she had stolen from him about three weeks earlier on May 23. He had to go to the Valley to retrieve it and her, he said. After the woman drove off with the car on June 13, she returned it but it had been crashed and there were rocks thrown through its windows, deputies observed. He claims that she disappeared and he went to his mother and stepfather’s house from where the 911 call was sent.
The victim was treated by Vernon Fire Department and taken to Summit Healthcare. Her injuries were photographed and medical personnel told deputies that she also had a partially deflated lung. Compton refused to be taken to the hospital and in fact declined to press charges against his girlfriend for her alleged assault on him.
During cross examination of Sgt. Sloan, Defense Counsel Lee presented the witness with a photograph of the victim and one of Compton and pointedly asked the sergeant if he would agree that one looks just as bad as the other. Sloan wouldn’t bite, and remarked that “the camera doesn’t do it justice,” apparently referring to the photograph of the victim’s injuries.
Sloan also testified that the girlfriend said it was possible that she hit him with the re-bar, but doesn’t know if she did, or how many times she hit him. The medical responders found no “blunt force” injures to Compton’s head, like one would expect from being hit with a piece of steel re-bar. In Sloan’s opinion, the scratches to Compton could have been caused by the “environment,” like tree branches and appeared to be “defensive wounds,” meaning wounds inflicted on him by the girlfriend while trying to defend herself. It might be noted that the girlfriend did have missing fingernails.
Regarding the large wet spot in the shed, the victim claimed that Compton poured water and/or soda on her. Sloan says that such a mixture erodes the adhesive on duct tape which could explain how she managed to get free.
In the end, the court found that there was at least probable cause for all nine charges, and Compton was “bound over” for trial. He is currently in custody. If there is a bond the amount of it is not known. Meantime, the state had offered a plea agreement to Compton; the details are unknown but Prosecutor Whiting told the judge that the offer required time in prison. By its terms, in taking the matter to a preliminary hearing, the plea offer was revoked.
It will take some time for each side to get and analyze medical records or other forensic evidence each intends to offer at trial, if the matter goes that far. Compton’s arraignment is set for September 21.
What a tangled web! Crazy family altogether.
