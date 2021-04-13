CONCHO — Scott O’Brian Smith, 54, of Concho awaits sentencing in the Apache County Jail for the Class 3 felony charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against his wife, near County Road 8111 on Dec. 7 in Conhco. He has been held without bond for “using a crow bar, a deadly weapon or dangerous instrument,” to place his wife in fear of imminent physical injury, stated court records. He signed a plea agreement and pleaded guilty in Apache County Superior Court on March 18.
At the same time, along with pleading guilty to the aggravated assault, Smith also admitted he violated his probation for doing the same thing to the same victim in September. In that incident, he actually “caused physical injury” to the woman with a steak knife, stated the plea agreement on that charge by which he pleaded guilty in November.
As a sentence in the November steak knife case, he was placed on probation for five years, and it’s a wonder whether the ink was even dry on the conditions of his probation, when around three weeks later, he threatened the same woman with the crow bar. Smith was set for sentencing on the new charge and for disposition on the probation charge on April 5. His attorney, however, asked the court to set a time whereby the defense puts on “mitigation evidence,” he told the court, and a new sentencing hearing date has not yet been set as press time.
Smith faces a prison sentence of between two and 8.75 years on each case, and the sentences could run consecutive with each other, meaning Smith might not start serving the sentence on one case until he completes the sentence on the other.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.