CONCHO — Scott O’Brian Smith, 54, of Concho was sentenced 10.5 years in prison on July 27 for threatening his wife with a crowbar on Dec. 7, 2020 and for violating the probation he was on at the time. Smith had been placed on probation in November 2020 in the Apache County Superior Court for stabbing the same woman in the leg with a steak knife on Sept., 28, 2020.
For the September stabbing, Smith avoided prison but the probation he was on was only a few weeks old when he threatened the same woman with a crowbar.
In December, the wife and Smith’s girlfriend (they all lived together) were occupants of a truck which Smith reportedly chased after, armed with a crowbar.
He signed a plea agreement and pleaded “no contest,” in Latin, nolo contendre, in the Apache County Superior Court on March 18 of this year, and also admitted violating his probation at the same time. A no-contest plea results in a judgment of guilt but technically, the defendant does not formally plead guilty; rather for his own reasons whatever they may be, decides not to contest what the state says happened.
The plea agreement left the sentencing judge wide latitude with regard to Smith’s sentence, from probation on the low end, to between two to 8.5 years in prison on the high end for each charge. The time gap between Smith’s no-contest plea in March to July’s sentencing was occasioned by the defense. Smith’s lawyer, R. John Lee of St. Johns, asked the court for time to put together and present mitigation in an effort to persuade the court to impose a sentence closer to the low end of the scale.
In order for the judge to fully understand the case, Smith was interviewed by the probation department; specifically by a pre-sentence writer who crafts a pre-sentence report and applies what some call pseudo-scientific principles of “criminality” to come up with a recommendation for a sentence.
The exercise is supposed to bring some consistency to criminal sentences. In Smith’s interview, he told the writer that, with regard to the crowbar incident, Smith had just put a patch on the tire of the truck and was chasing the women to alert them that the tire might not be ready for the road. It seems the writer was so impressed with that explanation that he recommended seven years in prison total.
According to court records, the sentencing hearing included both sides putting on evidence — in fact Smith himself testified and addressed the court. In the end, Presiding Judge Michel Latham found “aggravating factors” present in the case, such as Smith’s “prior convictions, the fact that there is a shared victim (same victim in both cases) and the Defendant was on Probation at the time of the offense,” stated Latham. He imposed 3.5 years in prison for the probation violation and seven years for the crowbar case to run consecutively.
Smith will get credit for 282 days he already spent in jail on one case and 232 days credit for the other. There is no right to direct appeal from a judgment entered pursuant to a plea agreement; however, the rules of court allow a defendant to ask for a review of the case if he or she believes that something improper or illegal took place, new evidence comes to light that couldn’t have been discovered before the judgment, and/or the defendant’s lawyer was ineffective — that is, the lawyer’s performance fell below the lowest standard of care. Called a petition for post-conviction relief under Rule 32 of the Arizona Rules of Criminal Procedure, it rarely overturns a conviction.
(1) comment
It makes me sick to think that you can confess to killing someone & only do 5 years. Yet, this guy gets 10& a half years for this? It's so sad to see No Justice, everybody is biased. Lady of Justice is blindfolded holding the scales of truth. What's right is right.
