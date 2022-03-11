ST. JOHNS — Raul Antonio Ochoa III, 45, of St. Johns has been charged with attempting to murder his 62-year-old mother on Oct. 19, 2020 by allegedly striking her on the head with a wooden cane.
He is out of custody on a bond and the case is inching towards a conclusion. The Apache County Attorney’s Office and Ochoa, through retained counsel Robert J. Campos from the Valley, have been in talks to resolve the case. A recent fling by Ochoa sheds some light on the events which led to the charges.
The attempted murder charge is a Class 2 Felony. Ochoa was also charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one for seriously injuring the mother; the other for using a dangerous instrument, the cane, in the alleged assault. Both are Class 3 Felonies. The complaint also charged Ochoa with damaging windows of the Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in St. Johns, and resisting arrest, Class 6 Felonies, plus three misdemeanors: the theft of “white sheets or cloth” belonging to the church, a simple assault against a second person, alleged to be a domestic violence offense, and disorderly conduct.
The court file doesn’t contain many details about the incident but St. Johns Police reported that Ochoa was spotted leaving a residence with a cane and saying that he had murdered his mother. Ochoa allegedly made statements “that his mother had the devil in her and he was getting it out of her,” according to police.
Court documents stated that the victim was found by a neighbor with “multiple injuries to her head and body and appeared to have lost large amounts of blood.” She was rushed to a hospital in the Valley and reportedly spent the next 10 days there.
St. Johns police officers soon after arrested Ochoa on Highway 191 and 1st East Street. He still had the cane, refused officers’ commands and had to be zapped with a taser. At the time, Ochoa was on leave from his job as a power plant mechanic for Salt River Project where he had worked for 19 years.
In a filing titled Defendant’s Settlement Memorandum, Ochoa urges that “This case is bizarre. There is no other word for what occurred.” The document depicts Ochoa as a law abiding, stable father who has worked for Salt River Project for 19 years and is close to his family, including two teenaged sons with whom he lives. Ochoa has back pain and instead of prescription pain killers, used marijuana to manage the condition. He had never had a bad reaction to marijuana, but prior to the incident on Oct. 19, he had used a “vape pen” which is a device that heats a cartridge full of liquid cannabis extract and then is inhaled into the lungs as cannabis-enriched steam.
Attorney Campos believes that Ochoa had an unexpected and severe reaction to the product as delivered.
“He was not rational and thought that the people he loved the most were possessed by the devil. Raul kept stating that he has to beat the devil out of them,” said Campos.
He attacked his fiancee with a pen but she was not injured. He hit his mother with the cane, then went to the church where Ochoa believed he was battling the devil and destroyed $400 worth of church property.
Once stopped by police, Ochoa was “not lucid and did not quickly obey commands to drop the cane and lie flat on the ground.” Police Tazed and booked him. A blood test showed marijuana in his system, but no other drugs. Ochoa has a medical marijuana card, he said.
The sides are not that far apart. The state has offered a plea to one count of aggravated assault, a Class 3 Felony, with a stipulation for probation and no prison. However, if Ochoa is convicted of a felony, he will lose his job of 19 years. Therefore, Ochoa proposes to plead guilty to two misdemeanors which carry maximum term of six months in jail (not prison.) This resolution is appropriate urges Campos because Ochoa has no prior felonies, the victims don’t want him prosecuted, the priest at the church doesn’t want to pursue it and a “threat assessment” by a doctor indicated that Ochoa is “not inherently as violent person.” Has no diagnosable mental health condition, no previous history of any, and “It appears that this assault was precipitated by an altered state, with substance-induced psychosis being most likely,” concluded the evaluator.
A link between cannabis use and psychosis has been studied and researchers have found “a significantly increased prevalence (scientific abbreviations omitted) and incidence of psychotic experiences (scientific abbreviations omitted) in participants who used cannabis,” according to a March 11, 2021 article in the journal Psychiatric Times.
The parties in Ochoa’s case had a settlement conference scheduled for March 1 but so far, there is no record available about the outcome of that conference. This story will be updated as it develops.
