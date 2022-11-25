William White

William White

CONCHO — William Jason White, 44, of Concho has pleaded guilty for the stabbing death of Craig James Huffman on Jan. 2, 2021, on the kitchen floor of a mobile home of persons known to both men on Apache County Road 5051.

The case had been headed to a jury trial set to begin next week on a first-degree, premeditated murder charge, carrying a possible life sentence, but the parties agreed on White pleading guilty to a lesser charge of second-degree murder that carries a range of prison sentence of between 10 and 25 years. The charges of burglary and tampering with evidence are to be dismissed.

