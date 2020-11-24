CONCHO—A cranky neighbor found herself in serious trouble with the law when she took things a little too far during a Sept. 19 incident in Apache County.
Beverly Jean Oburn 72, was arrested and charged with four counts of aggravated assault, Class 3 Felonies, against a man, his pregnant wife and their two children after she threatened them with what court records describe as a “large sheath knife,” a deadly weapon. Oburn was also charged with two counts of possessing a deadly weapon when she was a prohibited possessor (she has two felony convictions in the federal system) Class 4 Felonies, tampering with evidence and two misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct and threatening. Authorities found a crossbow with arrow bolts in her home.
The Independent is vigilant in reminding readers that an accused person is presumed by law to be innocent, but in this case the defendant has already pleaded guilty and has been sentenced in an atypically fast conclusion to a criminal case.
According to court records, Apache County deputies responded to County Road 5051 because a family had been threatened with death by a passerby, walking a dog. After the investigation, deputies concluded that Oburn was walking her dog past the victims’ home when the victims’ dogs ran out to the road. The man called them back and assured the lady that his dogs would be no trouble, as the animals returned to their spot under the victims’ mobile home.
The passerby, later identified as Oburn, was wearing a long sheathed knife on her right side and proceeded to pull the knife from its sheath and tell the mom that, “My dog will start you guys and I will gladly finish,” Also, that the “dog will kill you, he will kill your dogs and he will kill your kids, too.” She then reportedly make nonsensical statements about California, being on welfare, having no purpose being on earth and that God would “strike us dead if he had the chance.”
The next day deputes went to Oburn’s nearby home and she denied making any threats, and that she didn’t have the knife witnesses described as black with a silver blade, and only had a flashlight affixed to her right side when walking her dog the day before. Deputies found the knife which matched the description of the victims, and a crossbow. They later learned that Oburn has prior felony convictions, one for transferring forged securities in Minnesota and one for fraud from Nevada.
Oburn was booked into, cited and released from the Apache County jail on Sept. 29, according to jail records. Prosecutors field a complaint with the court on Oct. 1 and by Oct. 28, she had signed a plea agreement and was sentenced. Oburn pleaded guilty to one amended court of aggravated assalt, a Class 4 Felony, and was sentenced to four years of supervised probation. Terms of probation include that she must remain a law abiding citizen, possess no deadly weapons, have no contact with the victims in this case, and forfeit the knife which authorities had impounded. If she violates probation, she could be sent to prison for three and three quarters years.
