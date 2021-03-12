CONCHO — Details have emerged about the stabbing death of Craig James Huffman 51, at a residence on Apache County Road 5051 in the late night hours of Jan. 2. William Jason White, 44 of Concho has been charged with first degree murder, a Class 1 Felony, burglary, a Class 2 Felony, possessing a weapon when prohibited, a Class 4 Felony, and tampering with evidence, a Class 6 Felony. He awaits trial in the Apache County Jail on a no-bond hold. White is presumed by law to be innocent.
Deputies called
The case started when an Apache County Sheriff’s Deputy was dispatched to a residence where callers had said that a man had been stabbed in the chest. The deputy arrived around 10:25 p.m. and observed a “deceased white male...laying on his back in the kitchen floor,” according to court records. The deputy recognized Huffman from “previous calls for service.” He also noticed a large pool of blood next to the body and “footwear sole impressions in the blood on the kitchen floor.” Huffman was pronounced dead about 30 minutes after the call came in.
According to deputies, at least four persons were living at the residence on County Road (CR) 5051 at the time: a man named Bill Rogers and his wife, Sherri Gram, who is reported to be the deceased’s ex-wife.
Also living there were Charlotte and Loretta Rozell, mother and daughter. Craig Huffman was there on Jan. 2 as well.
Somewhere along the line, the group had a visitor, one Misty Elam who deputies said lives with White and her children a few blocks away near the intersection of CR 5053 and CR 5054 . Elam came over to visit and drink “shots,” witnesses said. Deputies describe Elam as “Not being cooperative and not being direct in what she had witnessed,” stated deputies. She claims that she was in the “back room taking shots,” when she heard noises. She later told White’s mother that because Elam suffers from PTSD, she didn’t remember what happened.
Mother Charlotte Rozell told deputies that she was lying down when she heard a knock on the door. She tried to get up, but fell to the floor. Then she heard “crashing noises,” and when she looked towards the kitchen she saw Huffman on the floor. Daughter Loretta told deputies that she opened the door to White who demanded to know, “Where is he?” pushed himself into the residence, ran towards Huffman and they struggled.
The man of the house, Bill Rogers who worked for Huffman, said he saw White, wearing a black leather jacket, holding a knife to Huffman’s neck while the men were on the floor and that White left the residence on foot, and took the knife with him. Rogers “began to help (Huffman) who was bleeding from the neck,” stated the deputy.
William White
At least four persons identified White as being in the residence and because White was apparently known to them, deputies has no trouble finding the “goose neck fifth wheel” in which White was reportedly staying with Elam and the children near CR 5053 and 5054. It was reported that White also lived with his mother on Wood Lane in Concho. At about 1:00 a.m. deputies went to the White’s lot and interviewed him. They noticed that he had blood on his hands, observed and impounded a back leather jacket, a vest, blue jeans and shoes which had a “reddish brown substance consistent with blood,” on all the items. They also recovered a “Milwaukee camo knife,” the blade of which is reportedly about three inches.
White told deputies that Huffman was Elam’s ex-boyfriend, and that he did not talk to Huffman. White denied being at the residence and had been home with the children since he walked around the neighborhood near sundown, that he knows the people who live at the residence where the event occurred but doesn’t hang out with them because they are not his kind of people, according to the deputies. White did not have an answer to the deputies’ question about why four adults would each say that White was present at their residence a few hours earlier.
The Sherries
However, an emailer named “Sheri” wrote to the Independent on Jan. 8 and stated: “Hello the man that died had a wife and kids in Montana as well as a son in Arizona he was not dating Misti (Elam) please get the correct facts about the victim and his family.” The efforts with Sheri to do just that came to nothing because she has not responded to return emails. Her email lists the name as Sheri Case.
Sheriff’s records state that Bill Rogers who witnessed the murder reportedly lived there with his wife, named Sherri Gram, who was reported to be married once to Huffman. It is unclear if the email writer Sheri is the same Sherri who appears in the police reports, but she took the time to mention that in her view, Huffman was not dating the uncooperative Misti Elam. One deputy reported that: “On January 03, 2021, at or about 0700 hours, Dispatch informed me that Craig Huffman’s ex-wife Sheri Huffman was on the telephone requesting to speak with me. Sheri stated she wanted to confirm that Craig had died,” and said that Craig told her that he was going to turn himself on Jan. 3 “to take care of his warrants so he could move back to Montana and be with her. Sheri stated she and Craig were planning on getting back together,” the deputy stated that caller Sheri Huffman told him.
The records reviewed in this case consist primarily of sworn statement made by an ACSO deputy in support of search warrants. In that regard, at least six phones were seized and will be examined at the Arizona High Density Drug Trafficking Area facility in Phoenix. Additionally, Mr. Huffman’s autopsy report confirms that he died of stab wounds, and that Apache County Attorney Michael B. Whiting attended the autopsy in Tucson. By contrast, the sworn deputy’s statement says it was Deputy County Attorney Garrett Whiting, to whom the case has been assigned, who attended the autopsy and that makes more sense. The medical examiner opined that the photo of the camo knife was consistent with the deceased’s wounds.
New charges
Finally, on Feb. 18, prosecutors filed a new set of charges against William Jason White. They allege that in July 2020, he broke the finger of Misti Elam, wrecked the tires on her trailer, and assaulted a minor under 15 years of age with a beer bottle. The alleged minor victim’s initials match the name of one of three children reportedly staying with White and Elam in the fifth wheel on CR 5053 and 5054, where investigators found the bloody clothing. Because they are minors, they will not be named. It is not unusual for some victims to decline to cooperate with the authorities and that may explain why the July 2020 charges are just now being filed. There may have been a change of heart by the alleged victims now that White is being held in jail and faces a murder charge, that there’s no reason not to cooperate about the July 2020 alleged incident. The complaint regarding the July 2020 incident alleges six prior felony crimes White has been convicted of in the last ten years.
White is presumed by law to be innocent of the July 2020 allegations as well, and on those charges he is being held on a $150,000 bond. His next court date is March 15.
