ACC adopts order on Frontier 911 outages

PHOENIX — Frontier Communications was on the open meeting agenda of the Arizona Corporation Commission (ACC) on Feb. 8. Commissioners unanimously voted to adopt an ACC order recommended by staff with a version of the St. Johns’ Police Department amendment regarding Frontier’s 911 outage issues.
Frontier is to do “their best” to earnestly try to complete their 911 remediation plan within 30 days.
Opening up the Frontier 911 issue began last June when Chairwoman Lea Marquez Peterson submitted a letter to the commission’s utilities, compliance and enforcement division asking them to conduct a thorough investigation of Frontier Communications for multiple service outages that affected Arizonans’ ability to contact 911 operators.
A June 2, 2021 press release by ACC stated that Marquez Peterson’s request led to the 911 outage issue being placed on the ACC’s June 8 agenda. St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey and Lt. Alden Whipple of the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office appeared telephonically reporting their repeated issues with the 911 outages.
Sr. Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Allison Ellis spoke on behalf of Frontier at the June 8 meeting and offered an apology for the issues and said that work on the 911 issue was already underway as well as on the redundancy issue.
Commissioners voted unanimously at that time to move forward with an investigation regarding Frontier.
The next ACC meeting was on Aug. 17, 2021 where Frontier provided an update. Though ACC considered the 911 issue a high priority, they acknowledged their large caseload and directed staff to continue the investigation as soon as possible.
Matt Connolly of ACC’s Utilities Division began the Feb. 8 meeting advising the commissioners that staff had made several recommendations based around Frontier’s continued efforts to improve its equipment and facilities and its communication process in reporting an analysis on future outages.
Appearing again on behalf of Frontier was Ellis, Vice President of Regulatory Affairs Jack Phillips and several other Frontier team members.
“I want to underscore that this matter has the attention of Frontier’s leadership team and we are committed to working collaboratively to address the commission’s concerns,” stated Ellis.
Ellis said that since May of 2021 Frontier has been working on a remediation plan.
Joining the meeting telephonically was St. Johns Police Chief Lance Spivey who had offered an amendment to the order prepared by ACC staff.
“I am here to discuss these outages that continue to plague our community and jeopardize the health, safety and welfare of roughly 3,500 citizens of the community of St. Johns and approximately 80,000 residents of Apache County. Just yesterday 911 was down again for almost nine hours in the community of St. Johns. People could not call 911. If they had to call 911, it went right to Navajo County Sheriff’s Office. NCSO would have to call — physically call, and relay the information, taking up minutes of something that should only be seconds,” said Spivey.
Spivey said he did not know 911 was down until 90 minutes into the outage. He said that it was his understanding that it was not necessarily Frontier’s fault. A cable was cut in an ADOT right of way which was buried in about four inches of dirt, and yet no one contacted them, not even a text.
“Something needs to be done,” said Spivey,
Spivey said he had looked at the proposed ACC staff order and submitted three things he would like to see amended in the proposed order.
“I am not an attorney,” said Spivey. “I am just a police chief, but from what I see, they acknowledge they have these issues and the commission wants them to do something, but there is no set deadline establishing that in the proper order. All I am asking is that the commission consider adopting some changes to the proposed order by giving it a deadline of 30 days or 45 days. Because, the fact of the matter is that Frontier is going to be involved, even down the road after the new 911 point of contact is established, but we do not know when that is.”
Another point in Spivey’s amendment was that he would like to see something more be done such as a monetary fine if Frontier fails to meet a definitive date to hold them accountable. His amendment also stated if they do not fix the things necessary to avoid the 911 outages that an “order to show cause” be issued.
Travis Jensen of the Arizona 9-1-1 Program, Department of Administration, was able to advise the commissioners that the State of Arizona is moving towards new infrastructure for 911 services and they are slated to take place in June for Apache County. He said that once that takes place, Apache County will no longer be using Frontier for their 911 service.
Jensen also said that Frontier would still be operating as a business/residential phone company, just not as a 911 entity.
Commissioner Sandra D. Kennedy said the recent 9 hour outage is unacceptable. She told Spivey that she had asked her policy advisor to put his exceptions in the form of an amendment and that she would be offering that amendment to the commission at the present meeting.
Asked what he considered to be an appropriate time frame for a deadline for Frontier, ACC Utilities Division Director Elijah Abinah said it did make sense to have some specified amount of time in which the company comes into compliance but wonders if they could work on it during that time frame.
He said Frontier had submitted their remediation plan months ago and staff reviewed it and had no trouble with it.
He said staff has no issue with 30 days but wonders if the commission might want to be generous and give them 60 days since they do not know what technical issues they may encounter in order to be able to comply.
Abinah requested the “order to show cause” language be removed from the order. He reminded the commissioners that in the past that rather than implement an “order to show cause,” the commissioners recommended compliance first and enforcement later as the burden of proof falls on the staff.
Ellis acknowledged the recent cut was due to a third party and asked Phillips to provide the details in which he explained that the cut was significant and took time to repair. He also stated that the cut was not yet reported to ACC as it is their procedure to make an initial notification within 24 hours of an outage of that type with respect to communication. He also acknowledged that based on Spivey’s comments he believes they should go back and look at contacting the police departments. Phillips also identified many processes Frontier has already implemented to comply with their remediation plan.
Ellis said that Frontier filed a status report which provides updates on their plan and due to supply chain issues nationwide, the 30 days could be an issue. She also stated that working on the remediation plan quarterly, as was the case, would give them more time so to conduct a more in depth review.
Commissioner Anna Tovar asked that the Order to Show Cause language be removed since it was brought up that the burden of proof is on staff.
Commissioner Jim O’Conner suggested what he called a friendly verbal amendment which changed wording that would allow some room for Frontier should they encounter issues that could prevent them from reaching their deadline. Overall, Frontier is to make its best efforts within 30 days to make the improvements necessary to prevent excessive future outages, along with the improvements suggested by staff in the order.
