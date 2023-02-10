HOLBROOK — The man accused of threatening State Sen. Wendy Rogers and occupants of the Trumped Store in Show Low on July Fourth appeared in court Thursday and responded to the plea offer from the prosecutor, which contains a prison term in the range of two and a half to three years, according to Trumped Store owner Steve Slaton, who attended the hearing.

Donald Glenn Brown, 48, of Show Low, faces one felony count of making terroristic threats after the Fourth of July parade in Show Low. He reportedly sent a threatening email to State Sen. Wendy Rogers, and Trumped Store owners Steve and Karen Slaton. According to one victim, Brown showed up in court for a hearing on. Jan 12 and said he “wants to plea bargain,” and the hearing on Thursday shows that negotiations are underway.

Reach the reporter at rlynch@wmicentral.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.