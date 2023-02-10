HOLBROOK — The man accused of threatening State Sen. Wendy Rogers and occupants of the Trumped Store in Show Low on July Fourth appeared in court Thursday and responded to the plea offer from the prosecutor, which contains a prison term in the range of two and a half to three years, according to Trumped Store owner Steve Slaton, who attended the hearing.
Donald Glenn Brown, 48, of Show Low, faces one felony count of making terroristic threats after the Fourth of July parade in Show Low. He reportedly sent a threatening email to State Sen. Wendy Rogers, and Trumped Store owners Steve and Karen Slaton. According to one victim, Brown showed up in court for a hearing on. Jan 12 and said he “wants to plea bargain,” and the hearing on Thursday shows that negotiations are underway.
Slaton said that on Thursday, Brown wants a "deviation" which would lessen or remove the prison time on offer now. That probably means that the county attorney's office has a policy regarding cases like this and the offer is consistent with that policy. When a defendant seeks a deviation, counsel usually puts together a mitigation package with background of the defendant's life, typically highlighting tragic events, and glowing letters from friends and family. The effort sometimes result in a deviation from a prosecutor's policy, but it can't make for a deviation from the sentencing laws, a word about which is in order.
"Dangerous" or not?
At issue is the state's allegation that Brown's actions were of a "dangerous" nature, which is a term of art in the criminal justice system and is very consequential. For example, the law says if the prosecutor proves that the alleged terroristic threat in this case was of a "dangerous nature," no mitigation package will change the mandatory minimum prison sentence of five years for a Class 3 dangerous felony, and the state has formally alleged that in Brown's case.
Brown's court appointed lawyer objected. In a filing dated Feb. 3, the defense argument goes something like this: The law says an offense is dangerous if it involves the discharge, use or "threatened exhibition" of a deadly weapon. In this case, the defense states that Brown just said words in an email, that there was no use, discharge or threatened exhibition of a weapon.
In its prompt response, the prosecution urges that there may not have been the use or discharge of a weapon in this case, but the statements that Brown was "going to shoot someone's head off who happened to be in the store right then, and then shoot up their '(expletive) hole' with a few AR15's is textbook example of a 'threatened exhibition of a deadly weapon.'"
If the court has ruled on the motion, it isn't in the electronic docket yet. But if the defense wins that issue if Brown is found guilty, he will be eligible for probation which may include up to one year in jail (not prison.) If the court agrees with the state, and Brown is ultimately found guilty of a Class 3 dangerous felony, the minimum prison time he could get is five years; according to sentencing laws, the maximum is 15 years regardless of any mitigation he comes up with.
Brown is presumed by law to be innocent. He is due back in court on March 9.
