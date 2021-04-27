SHOW LOW — The Ross and Georgia Adams Log Cabin held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Saturday, April 17, at 11 a.m. at its location adjacent to City Hall. About 50 people attended including Show Low Mayor John Leech Jr., Vice Mayor Connie Kakavas and council members Brent Hatch and Jon Adams. (Jon Adams is a grandson of the pioneering Adams family who first built and lived in the cabin.)
“My favorite part about this log house is the area where the green paint just stops,” said Councilor Adams. “That’s where they probably ran out of paint, intended to come back and finish but forgot about it.”
Several city staff and community members also attended. A few members of the Adams family including 96-year old Sharlene Hatch, the second to the oldest child of Ross and Georgia Adams, shared memories of events and conversations that took place decades ago inside or on the porch of the cabin.
Georgia Adams also spoke about making cookies from scratch and then listening to Ross and Chet Adams argue over who had made the best batch.
“When those early pioneer families like the Adams’ were called to come to this area, they faced a lot of hardships and they persevered and they prospered — and they made it,” said Show Low Historical Museum Director Clair Thomas who researched the family history.
The ribbon cutting ceremony was led by Show Low Chamber board members Rob Hephner and Trisha Spear.
Arvel Adams, the oldest child of Ross and Georgia Adams, cut the ceremonial ribbon in front of the historic cabin.
A custom-made plaque attached to a beautifully crafted wood pedestal marks the cabin’s entrance. The plaque explains the historical significance of the cabin.
It reads:
The Ross and Georgia Adams Log cabin was previously located adjacent to Ross and Georgia Adams’ home near Show Low Creek in downtown Show Low. It was initially built in Lakeside by the Penrod Family. With the help of neighbors, Ross moved the cabin to Show Low in 1939. Ross and Georgia and their oldest children, Arvel Sharlene and Kayle lived happily in the cabin for many years; however, in the summer of 1954, the family moved from the cabin into a new home next door where the youngest children Debra, Delbert, and Robert were raised. In 2019 the cabin was moved from 16th place to its new location adjacent to City Hall and the library. By donating this cabin, the family hopes the community will enjoy it as much as we have.
“Ross loved this house,” said Georgia Adams. “And our family is so very grateful for the city of Show Low and the city council for wanting to preserve this cabin. It brings back a lot of memories.”
