SNOWFLAKE — OnPoint Laboratory, LLC which operates a testing laboratory in Snowflake has agreed to pay a penalty imposed by the Arizona Department of Health Services in the amount of $468,000 for violations of AzDHS regulations regarding its marijuana testing operations, according to media reports from AZcentral and KNAU News Talk — Arizona Public Radio in Flagstaff. The company admitted no wrongdoing.
The facility, located in the 500 block of south Main St. is described as a full-scope lab and tests for a wide variety of substances such as Heavy Metals like Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead and Mercury, E. coli, Salmonella and Aspergillus species, Pesticides, Fungicides, Residual Solvents, Herbicides and Mycotoxins, according to AzDHS records. The company’s website boasts an 8,000-square-foot facility and a seven day per week operation.
It was reported that in August, AzDHS told OnPoint that the agency intended to revoke the lab’s testing licenses for allegedly using procedures that might produce an artificially inflated potency reading of the marijuana product, for violating procedures used in inventorying product and improper disposal of marijuana. A report by AzDHS reportedly alleged that OnPoint had more than three times the number of violations as any other testing lab in the state in 2021 and was in danger of having its license revoked in November.
It’s CEO identified as Jeff Cardot, reportedly told the newspaper MJ Biz Daily that the quick transition to recreational marijuana sales, for which the state requires testing, created an additional demand on testing labs that the industry wasn’t equipped to meet. OnPoint will keep its license, pay the civil penalty and follow a corrective action plan with regard to marijuana potency testing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.