I-40 Perkins Valley Road overpass in Holbrook is restricted for repairs beginning Sunday, Feb. 5
The Arizona Department of Transportation advises drivers to plan for an around-the-clock lane closure of the northbound lane of the Perkins Valley Road overpass on Interstate 40 at exit 283 in Holbrook from Sunday evening, Feb. 5, to Friday, Feb. 10, while crews complete repairs to the bridge deck.
Eastbound I-40 will also be closed underneath the bridge overnight Sunday and westbound I-40 will be closed overnight Monday, Feb. 6, through Wednesday, Feb. 8, while crews complete bridge repair work. Interstate closure times are expected from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Drivers should allow extra time and adjust their travel times accordingly while the following traffic restrictions are in place:
Perkins Valley Road will be reduced to one lane only of alternating north- and southbound travel over the bridge.
Onsite flaggers will direct drivers through the work zone along Perkins Valley Road and the on- and off-ramps.
12-foot vehicle width restrictions will be in place for vehicles using the Perkins Valley Road overpass.
While I-40 is closed underneath the bridge, traffic will use the off- and on-ramps at Exit 283 to get around the closure. A 16-foot vehicle width restriction will be in place for this detour.
The restrictions are needed so crews can safely repair the bridge deck.
