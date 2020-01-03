The impact of Affordable Care Act

Uninsured hospital stays drop

Hospitals reported a 50 percent drop in the number of uninsured patients shortly after the Affordable Care Act took effect, according to a study by the University of Michigan. In Arizona, hospitals supported a fee paid to the state to cover its costs for the expansion of AHCCCS through the Affordable Care Act, in hopes of reducing uncompensated care costs. The state turned a profit on the deal, putting millions into the general fund because the federal government agreed to pay 100 percent of the cost of the AHCCCS expansion to a family income of up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level. Arizona will drop its expansion if the federal share for the added population drops below 90 percent. The University of Michigan study found that hospital stays by people without insurance dropped 50 percent and stays by people covered by Medicaid rose 20 percent in states like Arizona that expanded their Medicaid programs. Hospital stays by the uninsured remained the same in states that did not expand their programs with the federal money.

Child health coverage has lasting benefits

Receiving health coverage has benefits for children that extend into adulthood, according to a study by the University of Maryland, reported in the Journal of Health Economics. The researchers concluded that providing Medicaid coverage to low-income families not only improves child health, but has an added long-term effect y relieving financial burdens on families without insurance. Health care bills remain the leading cause of personal bankruptcy in the US. Providing insurance for children under five was linked in adulthood to a decrease in adulthood of high blood pressure, heart disease and obesity – all expensive, chronic health conditions.

Broad benefits of health coverage

Adults who gained coverage through the expansion of Medicaid reported surprisingly broad benefits, including doing better at work, more luck finding a job and increased wellness, according to the University of Michigan study published in the journal Psychiatric Services. The benefits were especially pronounced for people suffering from depression, addiction or other mental health disorders. After just one year of coverage, 45 percent of a sample of 4,000 patients said their physical health had improved and 32 percent said their mental health had improved. Some 64 percent said coverage had improved their ability to do their job, including 75 percent of those with existing mental health issues.

Prescriptions filled for chronic conditions

In states that expanded coverage, the number of prescriptions filled by patients covered by Medicaid increased by 19 percent compared to states that rejected the expansion, according to a study by researchers from Harvard presented at the Society of General and Internal Medicine. The ACA expansion resulted in a big increase in the number of people taking medications to control chronic conditions including 24 percent for diabetes, 22 percent for contraceptives, 21 percent for cardiovascular drugs and 19 percent for mental health drugs.