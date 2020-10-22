NAVAJO COUNTY — Residents living between Cibecue and Show Low may have seen a small aircraft headed for Tucson from the Show Low Airport going down a little after 11 a.m. Wednesday Oct. 21.
No one was injured when the as yet unidentified pilot of the single-engine aircraft made an emergency landing on U.S. 60 before pushing the plane off of the roadway after suffering only minor damage.
An email from Arizona Department of Public Safety Public Information Officer Bart Graves provided a few details about the incident.
“Just after 11:15 a.m., (DPS) troopers responded to a call of a plane that went down on the U.S. 60 at milepost 307.8 (between Cibecue and Show Low.) The male pilot, who was uninjured, lost engine power after he completed a touch-and-go at the Show Low airport and was headed back to the Tucson area. The pilot was the only occupant of the plane and he was able to push the plane off the highway, where it is no longer blocking traffic. Troopers on-scene were assisting the NTSB by providing information for their investigation. The FAA was also contacted,” Graves stated in his email.
Graves said the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) is the lead investigative agency but could not respond for comment on the Oct. 21 incident because they were occupied with a separate investigation when he contacted them.
