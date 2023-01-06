HOLBROOK — A former Snowflake resident is awaiting trial for five counts of possessing a prohibited weapon and kidnapping, while the alleged victim died last month in Phoenix.
Jason Allen Snyder, 45, was booked on one charge of aggravated assault on Thanksgiving and is in the Navajo County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A grand jury later indicted him for kidnapping.
The alleged victim, Kimberley Ann Fornfeist, 45, died on Dec. 3 at a medical facility in Phoenix. According to her brother Jimmy Reece in two telephone interviews with the White Mountain Independent, Fornfeist was indeed the victim of an aggravated assault and received a head injury from which she never recovered. He now wonders if Snyder should face new charges.
The case has raised a lot of questions with court records, and Reece and a family friend’s allegations are not matching up. According to Reece, the two were in a domestic relationship and Snyder assaulted Fornfeist on Thanksgiving.
Fornfeist was treated at a local hospital and airlifted to a facility in the Valley where she died nine days later. He said that a local hospital diagnosed and recorded a head injury before transport, but the Phoenix hospital did not.
After she died, both the friend and Reece expected new charges to be filed against Snyder along with existing charges, because Fornfeist never got out of the hospital and her cause of death was described as a brain aneurysm, the rupturing of a blood vessel in the brain.
Curiously, the aggravated assault charge appears nowhere in digital court records, but the NCSO’s Tori Gorman, who disclosed Snyder’s mugshot to the Independent, said he was booked for aggravated assault.
An email to the Navajo County Attorney’s Office seeking clarification or comment went unanswered, but that office has reasons for no comment based on ethical rules. A possible explanation is that Snyder was arrested and booked for aggravated assault after the Thanksgiving incident, but court records show that a Navajo County grand jury indicted him on Nov. 29, and an indictment trumps any charges that existed before the indictment. The question then is why the grand jury did not indict for aggravated assault. It can be presumed that it did not find probable cause to bring that charge, but that question may never be answered.
Regarding the kidnapping charge, the law says that kidnapping happens when someone is restrained. If the purpose of the restraint is to inflict injury, death or a sexual offense, it is a Class 2 felony. If the restraint is for less serious reasons, it is a lesser Class 4 felony.
Snyder is charged with the Class 2 felony, and it is highly probable that Fornfeist was the victim for the following reason: The public defender representing Snyder asked the court to remove that office from Snyder’s defense because “The victim in this case, ‘K.F.,’ was previously represented by this office ...’ thus creating a conflict of interest. In her request to the court, public defender Mariclare Hannah stated that the conflict still exists “even if the client is deceased.”
Regarding the weapons charges, court records from Gila County show that Snyder is a convicted felon, which would prevent him from possessing firearms.
If the grand jury had probable cause that Snyder was in possession of five firearms, that would account for the five charges. Press reports from October 2018 also state that Snyder was sent to prison in connection to felony charges from Gila County.
According to Fornfeist’s obituary, she grew up in Snowflake and Vernon and leaves behind four children, her father, two brothers and a sister in her immediate family. The question now being asked by family and a friend of Fornfeist is: Will Snyder face new charges? The test for the prosecutor in that regard is whether there is a reasonable likelihood of convicting Snyder if new charges are brought.
Reece said he’s been told that there is a lack of evidence for new charges. The law says that a person is guilty of homicide if they “cause the death of another person,” which must be proved beyond a reasonable doubt, to a 12-person jury agreeing unanimously. The delay between the alleged act and possible consequences mitigates against prosecution. But a grieving family has strong opinions regarding the cause of death of their loved one.
Services for Fornfeist will be held on Jan. 14 in Show Low. More details are posted on her Facebook page, and a GoFundMe page has been established. Snyder is presumed by law to be innocent of the charges handed up by the grand jury, and court records show no other charges pending.
Snyder’s next court date as of press time was sccheduled for Thursday.
