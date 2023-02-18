ALPINE — The Apache County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alpine business owner on suspicion of facilitating murder.

William Mark Woesner was taken into custody on Feb. 10 at 15 County Road 2114 in Alpine and booked into Apache County Jail at 12:13 p.m. He was charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder, both felonies, with no bail or bond permitted.

