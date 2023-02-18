ALPINE — The Apache County Sheriff’s Office arrested an Alpine business owner on suspicion of facilitating murder.
William Mark Woesner was taken into custody on Feb. 10 at 15 County Road 2114 in Alpine and booked into Apache County Jail at 12:13 p.m. He was charged with conspiracy and first-degree murder, both felonies, with no bail or bond permitted.
Woesner is the owner of Ye Olde Tavern, 42640 US-180 #191 in Alpine. The Arizona Corporation Commission website lists Woesner as the owner of the bar’s parent company, “Ye Old Tavern, LLC,” and shows the business opened in 2018.
Initially, Woesner was booked on a single count (13-1003.A: Conspiracy, a felony), but ACSO's booking website was updated in the following hours (before 8 p.m. the same day) to add a first-degree murder charge.
A witness, who asked to remain nameless, contacted the Independent and claimed to have been with Woesner when he was arrested. The witness, also of Alpine, claims Woesner owns an Airbnb rental cabin located near where he was arrested.
While the addresses for Airbnb postings are not visible until after booking, only one of the three cabin rentals available in Alpine have views of the county road where Woesner was arrested. Public records show the property was purchased in 1987 but doesn’t list an active owner.
The witness said he was attempting to help Woesner remove his truck, which was stuck in snow near his cabin. After retrieving some tools to help Woesner, he watched as ACSO officers put Woesner in handcuffs.
“The deputies asked him if he wanted to leave his keys with a neighbor, but he refused,” the witness stated in an email. “This isn’t verbatim, but he said something along the lines of, ‘What does it matter? I’m going away for a long time.’”
A reporter spoke with two Alpine residents telephonically, both claiming Woesner’s intended target was Terry Fillipi. Fillipi works as a real estate agent with Aspen Country Realty in Alpine.
Fillipi spoke with a reporter, saying she was aware of the charges against Woesner and her suspected targeting in his alleged crime, but preferred not to comment.
The Arizona Judicial Branch website shows 12 cases involving Woesner: 10 as a defendant and two as a plaintiff. In both filings as the plaintiff, court records show Woesner recently sued Fillipi twice in two years.
He filed a civil case against Fillipi in September, 2021, through the Apache Superior Court, which was dismissed with prejudice. Later, in November, 2022, Woesner filed a small claims case in the Round Valley Justice Court against Fillipi.
When listed as the defendant, Woesner was charged with harassment and disorderly conduct in June and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, fighting, threatening to damage property and assault (causing fear of physical injury) in November, 2021.
The same website also only lists one charge against Woesner: premeditated murder of the first degree, with no additional conspiracy charge. Woesner is due in court Tuesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.