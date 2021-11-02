The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC) will meet Thursday, Nov. 4, at 4 p.m., at the Show Low Senior Center, located at 301 E. McNeal in Show Low.

Additional parking available at neighboring church.

AMAC is a conservative and nonpartisan organization looking out for the interests of Americans 50 years of age or older.

For additional information email: dtspencer101@yahoo.com.

