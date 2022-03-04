PAYSON — The annual Northeast Region Music Festival, sponsored by the Arizona Music Educators Association Inc. (AMEA), took place on Feb. 18-19 at Payson High School and culminated with a concert on Saturday.
Each January students can register to participate in one of the five regions in the state. The Northeast Region consists of Blue Ridge, Holbrook, Mogollon, Round Valley, St. Johns, Show Low and Snowflake high schools and Stone Oak Academy in Springerville.
Students must prepare their own audition material and subsequently audition before AMEA for the music festival which takes place in February.
There are three groups that students may audition for and be accepted into. There is the High School Regional Choir that is comprised of approximately 100 vocalists; the High School Regional Chamber Orchestra that is a small string orchestra; and the High School Regional Band, all made up of the best of the best musically talented high school students in the region.
Each of the three groups is conducted by guest clinicians who specialize in his or her field of choir, orchestra or band.
The orchestra was conducted by Scott Glasser from Phoenix who has been director of Orchestras and Mariachi at Marcos de Niza High School in Tempe since 2012. He completed both his undergraduate and graduate degrees in music education from the State University of New York at Fredonia. He is currently pursuing a doctorate of philosophy degree in music learning and teaching at Arizona State University.
The choir was directed by Tim Westerhaus who joined the Northern Arizona University School of Music faculty in 2021 as director of Choral Studies, conducting Shrine of the Ages Choir and University Singers and directing the graduate choral conducting program. He received his music degrees from the University of Saint Thomas and Boston University.
The band was conducted by Tracy Martinsen from Phoenix who has over 16 years of professional music experience in education and as a performer. She received her bachelor’s degree from Arizona State University and her master’s in educational leadership with her principalship degree from Northern Arizona University. She is the director of bands and the Fine Arts Department chair at Verrado High School in Buckeye. She has also been the lead herald trumpet player at the Renaissance Festival for the past 20 years.
Chair of each of the groups were teachers from the Northeast Region, Theresa Dick from Blue Ridge High School for orchestra; Cynthia Whipple from Show Low High School for choir; and Sarah Meeks from Holbrook High School for band.
The students who completed the Regional Festival will now qualify to audition for the All-State Festival.
The AMEA recognized Show Low High School and its administration for hosting the band, choir and orchestra auditions for the Northeast Region.
