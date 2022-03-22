SNOWFLAKE — The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization.
According to the website www.legion.org/history, “the legion focuses on service to veterans, service members and communities. The Legion evolved from a group of war-weary veterans of World War I into one of the most influential nonprofit groups in the United States. The first post of the American Legion is George Washington Post 1, in Washington, D.C. Today, membership stands at nearly 2 million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide. The posts are organized into 55 departments: one each for the 50 states, along with the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, France, Mexico and the Philippines. Over the years, the Legion has influenced considerable social change in America, won hundreds of benefits for veterans and produced many important programs for children and youth.”
Veterans in need of advocates to help them achieve meaningful careers, educations, health care services, friends and stable homes are supported every day, free of charge, by the American Legion. The American Legion’s mission statement, as adopted by the National Executive Committee in October 2020, is “To enhance the well-being of America’s veterans, their families, our military, and our communities by our devotion to mutual helpfulness. The American Legion’s vision statement is “The American Legion: Veterans Strengthening America.”
Snowflake’s American Legion Post 126 service officer is Tom Meyer. He is the point of contact for veterans or their families, concerning benefits assistance.
Meyer said, “We have a very good Arizona Department of Veterans Affairs, but a lot of states don’t. So, we’re kind of a liaison between them and helping people get their benefits. For example, last year, I helped get a 97-year-old veteran get his VA benefits from World War II. He just came home from the war and went on with life, like most of us do.” Meyer is also the chairman of the post’s golf tournament committee. They are planning the tournament to be held in September, but the date hasn’t been determined yet.
Post 126 has 51 members right now. Meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. On Tuesday, March 15, the American Legion will be celebrating its 103rd birthday. All the different posts will be having some sort of celebration. Meyer went on to explain that their post has the American Legion Amateur Radio Club.
He said, “I’ve been in one of those since 1963. It was set up as an auxiliary. We’re trying to get some more guys that are interested to take their test because the test isn’t that difficult. It’s a written test only. Most Legion posts don’t have the money to go buy a bunch of equipment. We look to get donations from other ‘Hams’ for towers and stuff. Also, a lot of states have the American Legion posts set up to be emergency centers or for an actual shelter; it can be used for public service.”
Who is eligible to become a member of the American Legion? Meyer said, “Anyone who has served in active duty in the United States military and Coast Guard. Now, even the guys that are helping in the space force are eligible.”
In addition, the American Legion Auxiliary, a separate entity from the American Legion, is composed of spouses, mothers, daughters, granddaughters and sisters of American war veterans. The American Legion also has three youth programs, providing scholarships.
To learn more go to www.legion.org/scholarships. For more information on the American Legion visit www.legion.org.
There are 19 American Legion posts in Arizona. Snowflake’s Post 126 is located on 510 S. Second St. W, in what was the original Snowflake fire station. “The town let us borrow it, since they built a new fire station. We try to take care of it,” said Meyer.
