American Pickers coming to Arizona in March

Twelve years after two middle-aged guys first sallied forth in a van, eager to root through other people’s junk along the back roads of America, the crew of “American Pickers” is coming to Arizona to see what they can find here in collectors’ basements, barns and backyards.
“Part of this is outreach,” said Thomas Carrera, lead researcher for the popular show that airs on the History Channel. “We’re looking for leads throughout the state. The way we find people and collections for our show is by spreading the word far and wide so people know we’re coming to town. We’ll go anywhere in the state as long as there’s a pick there. People call in and we try to get to them.”
The “Pickers” team will be coming to The Grand Canyon State the first two weeks of March, looking for different, unusual and unique items. If you have items that qualify, the show wants to hear from you.
As regular viewers know, the original pickers — Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz — spent years driving around the country, with direction from Danielle Colby, manager of Wolfe’s Antique Archeology stores, looking for such finds as antique motorcycles, vintage toys, old tin gas station signage, pinball machines, memorabilia and more.
But it’s the stories and life experiences of the collectors the pickers have met that makes the show a favorite of fans.
“Odd and weird and interesting is what we look for,” Carrera said, “and people with good stories to share and tell. Our show is 40 to 60 percent about what they have, and the other 50 to 60 percent is the person’s story — how they got into (collecting).”
The pickers only pick private collections — meaning no stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions, businesses or anything open to the public.
Although Fritz seems to be permanently off of the show due to health issues and some reported friction with Wolfe, the latter is still trolling the country with the likes of Colby, Jersey Jon or his brother, Robbie Wolfe, riding shotgun.
Collectors, hoarders and junk owners who think they have interesting items the pickers might want — and who would like to be considered to appear on the show — can reach out to “American Pickers” by phone at 646-493-2184, or email the show at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com.
Those who’d like to be considered for the show should include their full name, city and state, contact information and a brief description of their collection or what they have to offer.
“We do the phone calls now, screen people and ask them what they have,” Carrera said. “It’s always fun to see what people are hiding in their backyards.”
