Residents may have noticed the city of Show Low has begun its annual citywide slurry seal project.
Crews began work yesterday and will continue through Monday, June 28.
Color-coded maps and schedules are available for viewing on showlowaz.gov to learn which streets will be impacted. Not not all roads will be impacted.
The completion timeframe is subject to change depending on weather and other unforeseen project changes.
Please check back often for progress updates progress. Patience is appreciated as crews tend to important road upkeep.
