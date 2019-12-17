SHOW LOW — The annual Elks Hoop Shoot took place on Saturday, Dec. 6 in the Show Low Junior High School gymnasium. Participants compete at basketball free throws, one at a time, in a controlled environment.
The competitors start out practicing in their local schools where the physical education teachers organize the first round.
Boys and girls ages 8 to 13, were given specific instructions by Hoop Shoot organizers as they make 25 free-throw shots, keeping the process fair for everyone.
Each attempt is tracked and each basket it counted and tallied. Each successful basket advances them forward.
Awards were given for first, second and third place in each age group. Winners in the North, South, East and West districts will travel to Camp Verde in January to compete at the the next level. The state competition takes place in Apache Junction in February 2020. Those winners then advance to regionals in Las Vegas. The nationals will be held in Chicago next summer.
Students from approximately 34 schools participated this year.
In the 8-9 year old division, Rashad Smith of Cibecue Community School placed first for the boys. Lashaya Antelope, also of Cibecue Community School, took first place for girls.
Keo Ivins of John F. Kennedy Day School in Cedar Creek took first in the 10-11 year old boys division. John F. Kennedy Day School is a Bureau of Indian Education (BIE) school serving K-8 students on the Ft. Apache Indian Reservation.
Piper Mills of Snowflake Intermediate School took first for the girls 10-11 year old division.
Texas James, of John F. Kennedy Day School took first place for the 12-13 year old boy division.
Finally, Hoop Shoot veteran and three-time regional champion, Kenadi Stuart of Snowflake Junior High School, took first place for 12-13 year old girls.
“I wish to acknowledge all of the schools, P.E. teachers and athletic directors who help make this event happen,” says Show Low Hoop Shoot Director Larry Legge. “And, most importantly, the 20 plus volunteers from this Elks Lodge who helped put on the event. Something like this doesn’t just happen; it’s takes a lot of cooperation.”
For more information about the Hoop Shoot, visit the Elks National Foundation website at: https://www.elks.org/hoopshoot/, call Larry Legge at 928-242-2232 or email Gregg Boyce at greggboyce@hotmail.com.
