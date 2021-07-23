NAVAJO COUNTY — The USDA Forest Service is investigating another deceased horse reportedly found near Porter Mountain Road on the Lakeside Ranger District. The remains are described as “believed to have come from private property,” according to a July 19 press release from Public Affairs Officer Jeffrey Todd of the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forest. It is still unconfirmed whether the animal was not a wild horse; rather, one that was privately owned. The cause of death has not yet been determined, either.
A disturbing image posted to a Facebook account shows a dead horse, strapped to a tree by its back hooves. Its front hooves also tied together with a yellow, come-along style strap. The picture is too graphic for publication and there is yet no confirmation that the horse in the Facebook photo was the one found near Porter Mountain Road.
To properly euthanize and dispose of or bury a dead animal that size can be expensive. The Independent reached out to a local horse enthusiast who reported that sometimes, if a sick horse needs to be euthanized, a horse owner will put the horse in a horse trailer before putting it down. Because some horses weigh in excess of 1,000 pounds, the dead animal while still in the trailer, is tied or strapped to a tree as the horse trailer is pulled away, leaving the carcass. Whether that was the reason this particular horse was found in that condition hopefully will become known. If indeed the Porter Mountain carcass is the one in the Facebook image, investigators hopefully will provide an answer as the case proceeds.
The Forest Service says it’s very early in the investigation and it is unknown whether authorities suspect at this time any connection between the latest death and the dozens upon dozens of dead horses who have been found shot on the Mountain within the last few years. The Independent has written extensively about the many incidences of carcasses of horses with bullet wounds found in nearby forests, and readers have not been bashful about voicing their frustration that the authorities have so far secured no arrests or convictions arising from these horrific incidences.
Anyone with information about this latest horse death is encouraged to call Navajo County WeTip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (1-800-782-7463.)
(2) comments
can someone please stop this sick killer? Can you get a detective from out of state? This is getting ridiculous!!!! Now they are into torture too. What's next?
Whoever is doing this is looking for recognition. It's getting worse people. Get a private detective. Do something
