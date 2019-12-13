Apache County census: Who counts? Who doesn't?

APACHE & NAVAJO COUNTIES — Apache County has begun to gear up for the Census – with millions upon millions of dollars, political clout and services for residents all on the line.
Unfortunately, the odds are the 2020 Census Bureau once again won’t count everyone, which means both Navajo and Apache counties will have less political clout and less money to spend in the next decade.
Apache and Navajo counties both have a relatively high poverty rate and large Native American populations living on the reservation. Studies show the Census always undercounts Native Americans living on the reservation for a host of reasons. The 2010 Census failed to count somewhere between 5 and 14 percent of Native Americans living on reservations, according to different studies. That produced a significant undercount for Navajo, Apache and Gila Counties.
As a result, those counties will end up with a smaller share of congressional and state legislative seats as well as less money for state and federal programs doled out based on population – a source that accounts for the great majority of the budget in all three counties.
So the Census Bureau has set up the Complete Count Committee in Apache County to convince people to make sure they get counted – and fill out the questionnaires that determine federal funding for a host of programs – from roads to food stamps.
Complete County Committee member Devin Brown briefed the Apache County Board of Supervisors on the effort to promote the Census, which will go into full swing next year.
“We’re not the ones who go door to door with the census forms,” said Brown, “but we are the local community members to try to motivate people. We’ve had an awful lot of information dumped on us. We’ll really get started after Christmas. But we don’t want to get the advertising out too early – because the second or third time you see an ad you’ll ignore it.”
He said for the first time, people can fill out the Census online. All of the libraries in the community will set up a computer dedicated to filling out the census, to serve residents who might not have the Internet or a computer at home.
“The Census is very important when it comes to redistricting – so it’s really, really important we get to 100 percent participation,” said Brown.
The Census has a hard time reaching rural populations on the reservation, many without a fixed address, computers or Internet access. The Navajo Reservation has an estimated population of 300,000, but 15,000 of the 55,000 homes on the reservation still don’t have electricity. The Census Bureau in the past has struggled to reach homes in remote areas and provide outreach and translators for Navajo speakers. The federal government deliberately did not count Native Americans on the reservation until the late 1800s and didn’t have accurate numbers until well into the 20th Century.
Supervisor Alton Joe Shepherd said increasing Census participation remains crucial for the county with the second-highest poverty rate in the state – with perhaps 80 percent of the residents living on the usually undercounted Navajo Reservation.
“The outreach is of utmost priority in the planning. The Census is just a snapshot, but it affects federal funding for a decade. We always fall into the thinking that the (Navajo) Nation is handling it on their own – but there are a lot of non-natives in my district as well. We need to work hand-in-hand going forward. We need a presence on social media – which is one of the things the state is doing. This will really set the pace for us for the next decade.”
The Census Bureau estimates it missed about 16 million people in 2010 – but double counted about 8.5 million. The Census Bureau estimates Native Americans living on the reservation were undercounted by about 5 percent, people who rent their homes by about 8.5 percent, Hispanics by 2 percent and children by 2 percent – with a much higher undercount of minority children. Foreign-born residents had an undercount rate of 9 percent.
The Census is already struggling this year with budget cuts totaling some $3.3 billion, plus a delay in ramping up caused by the Administration’s effort to add a citizenship question to the form. Advocates for the change say we need to know how many legal and illegal immigrants live in each community. Critics say the question will make many people – mostly Hispanics – avoid filling out the questionnaire, increasing the undercount.
Courts ultimately rejected the administration’s argument and the Census forms went to press without the citizenship question.
The Census will determine the allocation of trillions in federal funding over the next decade. Studies have documented an array of effects.
For instance, inaccurate numbers will affect spending for health care, disease prevention and health and nutrition programs for low-income pregnant women. This will have an exaggerated impact on low-income, rural areas like Navajo and Apache Counties, with large minority populations and an already heavy reliance on programs like the Arizona Health Care Cost Containment system, according to a study published in the American Journal of Public Health.
Moreover, errors in the census of 4 percent could misallocate about $80 billion in grant money in the next decade. It could also shift 10 to 15 Congressional seats to the wrong states, according to a study by the Institute for Policy Research at Northwestern University. If the Census error is held to about half a percent as it was in 2010, it would still likely shift one Congressional seat. Each half a percent increase in the error rate will shift about $13 billion in federal funding to the wrong communities and move one congressional seat to the wrong state.
Nationally, about 600,000 Native Americans live on tribal reservations, a third of them on the Navajo Reservation. Some estimates suggest the Census in 2010 missed roughly 82,000 Native Americans living on the reservation.
The federal government provides some $900 billion per decade in spending on the reservations – which means the undercount in the course of the decade costs the tribes some $90 billion. The undercount also reduces political representation for the reservation populations by 5 to 14 percent.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.