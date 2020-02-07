APACHE COUNTY — It’s official: Apache County’s a “Second Amendment Sanctuary County,” by official resolution of the board of supervisors.
The declaration slipped through on the county’s consent agenda this week, which means the board didn’t actually discuss the ramifications of becoming a sanctuary county.
Presumably, it means Apache County has joined counties across the country determined to prevent the implementation of any gun control measures that make it through Congress or the state legislatures. That could include many measures broadly popular with the public like universal gun background checks, a ban on high-capacity magazines or assault weapons. It could also apply to Red Flag laws favored by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey, which would make it easier to temporarily suspend the gun rights of people like those subject to domestic violence orders of protection.
Four western states — including Alaska, Idaho, Wyoming and Kansas — and dozens of counties nationwide have already declared themselves second amendment sanctuaries.
The resolution adopted by the board of supervisors this week declares “that this Board will not authorize or appropriate government funds, resources, employees, agencies, contractors, buildings, detention centers or offices for the purpose of enforcing laws that unconstitutionally infringe on the people’s right to keep and bear arms.”
The resolution doesn’t make any specific reference to present or future gun control measures the county might refuse to enforce. Existing law already requires most gun buyers to register a purchase, except in private sales and places like gun shows. Congress has repeatedly considered, but refused to adopt, new laws to close those loopholes.
Existing law also revokes the right to a gun for people convicted of felonies, domestic violence and violent crimes.
Congress at one time banned assault rifles and high-capacity magazines, laws the courts have upheld. However, Congress subsequently relaxed those restrictions.
A recent upsurge in mass shootings and domestic violence multiple murders have prompted increased public support for “Red Flag” laws, which would make it possible to temporarily take away guns from people without a criminal conviction. Police could confiscate a gun pending a formal court hearing, a provision used in other states in cases of people who have made threats or after the issuance of a order of protection in domestic violence or harassment cases.
Gun regulation a possible issue in the election
The issue could become active in Arizona between now and the general election. The leading Democratic contender for the US Senate is Mark Kelly, a former astronaut and combat pilot. His wife – Tucson congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords – survived an assassination attempt by an apparently deranged gunman that killed four other people. Kelly has advocated for stricter gun control measures nationally, including Red Flag laws.
About 60 percent of Americans favor stricter gun control laws, which includes 86 percent of Democrats and 31 percent of Republicans.
Kelly seeks to unseat appointed incumbent Sen. Martha McSally, also a combat pilot. She has carefully avoided taking a position on new gun control legislation – although she has in the past supported tighter background checks. She was considered a moderate when she served as a Congresswoman, but has become outspokenly conservative since her appointment to the Senate.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has in the past supported some version of a Red Flag law in cases where an order of protection cites a severe threat. Backlash from conservative Republicans has prevented any movement towards adoption of such a law in the legislature.
It’s unclear whether the declaration that Apache County’s now a “second amendment sanctuary” means the county sheriff’s office, probation department and courts would be directed to not enforce such a law if enacted.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(5) comments
Mr. Aleshire,
I'd like to clear up a couple misconceptions in following statement...
"Existing law already requires most gun buyers to register a purchase, except in private sales and places like gun shows. Congress has repeatedly considered, but refused to adopt, new laws to close those loopholes."
There is no registration in the state of Arizona. In fact, very few states require registration. The Form 4473 that one fills out when buying a gun from a dealer does not "register" your gun. It simply clears the way for you to buy one if you wish. The make, model and serial number is not revealed to the feds and the forms can be disposed of after a certain period of time. Gun shows are no exception to this. A private sale is a private sale whether at a gun show or else where and does not currently require a 4473. But buying from a dealer at a gun show still does. That doesn't change.
Yes!!!
I'm disappointed that Mr. Aleshire accepts the Bloomberg claim that measures like universal gun background checks, a ban on high-capacity magazines or assault weapons are "broadly popular with the public."
In 2014, Bloomberg and his billionaire buddies spent approximately $10.5 million - versus just under $500,000 spent by the NRA - to pass an initiative for "universal" background checks in Washington by a margin of only 59.27% to 40.73% - a far cry from their claim of 90% support for such infringement of the right to transfer personally owned firearms. In 2016, they squeaked by a similar measure in Nevada by a margin of only 50.45% to 49.45%, with Clark County being the only one in the state in which the intentionally flawed initiative received a majority vote. The same year, they lost the vote on a similar initiative in Maine by a margin of of 48.20% to 51.80%.
More recently, in Florida, Bloombergers failed to generate enough signatures to place an "assault weapon" ban on the ballot for that state's upcoming election.
Okay Navajo County....it's your turn.
There is a lot of misinformation in this propaganda piece. For example, the claim that you need red flag laws to impound the guns of those convicted of domestic violence. Actually, such a conviction already allows removal of guns because of the violent nature of the conviction. What the red flag laws will do is remove your right to face your accuser and make your case. You will be presumed guilty and must prove yourself innocent under Bloomberg’s violation of the 4th and 5th Amendments.
Clearly the reporter involved needs to bone up on the Constitution of the United States and review journalistic standards.
RESPONSE: This is what the story states about Red Flag laws:
"A recent upsurge in mass shootings and domestic violence multiple murders have prompted increased public support for “Red Flag” laws, which would make it possible to temporarily take away guns from people without a criminal conviction. Police could confiscate a gun pending a formal court hearing, a provision used in other states in cases of people who have made threats or after the issuance of a order of protection in domestic violence or harassment cases."
And: " Existing law also revokes the right to a gun for people convicted of felonies, domestic violence and violent crimes."
-WMI(Edited by staff.)
