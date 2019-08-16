ST. JOHNS — The Apache County Board of Supervisors last week took a small step into a world of AirBnB, extended families and boomerang kids.
Current county ordinance allows only one house per parcel in residential zones, unless you go through the expensive, time-consuming hassle of getting a conditional use permit.
The new ordinance allows folks to add a guest house, so long as they’ve got five acres and the guest house is smaller than the existing, main house.
The new ordinance essentially streamlines the process of adding a detached guest house for larger properties, although homeowners still have to comply with all building codes, zoning laws, septic requirements and permit restrictions.
The new ordinance also notes that in Greer the community’s separate limits on guest houses apply.
The move comes amidst big changes in housing markets statewide, fueled by both an explosion in short-term rentals through web-based sites and a rising number of adult children moving back in with mom and dad.
The most recent change involves the near tripling of rooms and detached houses listed for weekend rentals through sites like VRBO and AirBnB. The state in 2017 adopted a law barring local communities from banning the short-term rentals and sharply reducing restrictions they can impose. In return, the state required the homeowners to pay a room tax to the state. Last year, tax collections totaled some $183 million, which the state is supposed to share with cities and counties.
Meanwhile, the number of rentals offered exploded – and so did neighbor complaints about party houses crammed with guests, with cars and noise spilling out onto the street.
This year lawmakers reacted with a few new restrictions, like barring rentals for events that would normally require a permit, including a big party and weddings. The new law also allows cities and counties to require owners to provide contact information in case of complaints. Lawmakers rejected restrictions on chain-rental operations buying up hundreds of housing units across the state and limits on the number of people using an individual unit. Owners must also obtain a sales tax license.
Back in 2014, Airbnb had 687 properties listed in Phoenix, with about a third of them occupied on any given night. But this year the number has soared to 4,224 listed properties. About 80 percent of the listings were for the entire home, with an 83 percent occupancy rate at an average price of $247 per night. Studios and one-room rentals rented for an average of $126.
Tourist-based towns like Sedona are experiencing a severe housing shortage, partly because so many out-of-town investors are buying up homes to operate as short-term rentals.
Meanwhile, roughly 15 percent of millennials (25 to 35 years old) are living with their parents – a good reason to build a guest house. That’s roughly twice as large a share of kids moving back in with mom and dad as during the Baby Boomer years, according to a national study by the PEW Foundation. Once they move in, the young adults are also staying longer than in years past. The trend apparently reflects both the higher cost of housing and the increasing difficulty young people face these days in earning a college degree – given soaring costs. People without a college degree these days face a much tougher time in the job market and earning enough money to live independently, compared to past generations.
Other studies have found even higher percentages of young adults living with parents – as much as 32 percent in a national survey by CoStar Group, a real estate firm. Millennials comprise about 35 percent of the work force – the largest cohort in history.
Then again, it’s also happening at the other end of the scale – with more older Americans moving in with their middle-aged children. A Pew Research Center Survey found that some 80 million adults now live in a “shared household,” which is about 32 percent of the population.
All in all, these economic shifts are making that guesthouse more and more desirable, even in Apache County.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
