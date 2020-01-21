APACHE COUNTY —Russian hackers. Federal lawsuits. Confused voters.
Not to worry: Apache County has it covered, says Voter Registration Supervisor Geneva Jackson.
Arizona’s Presidential Election Preference Poll on March 17 has spawned a certain amount of confusion, especially with all the questions raised in recent years about the security of the voting system.
Now throw in a lawsuit by the Navajo Nation about problems faced by voters in rural areas without so much as a street address and you’ve got all kinds of questions. The county quietly settled a claim by the Navajo Nation by adding early voting locations on the reservation at Sanders and Teec Nos Pos, in addition to Fort Defiance, St. Johns and Chinle. This will allow people to cast ballots in person at certain hours up to a week before election day.
Arizona moved its Presidential Preference Poll to March 17 this year, hoping to cash in on the national attention from a hotly contested presidential election. However, the normal primary for county, local and state offices will still take place on August 4.
Now, add in the different rules for the presidential primary and it’ll set your head spinning.
Only registered Democrats can vote in the Presidential Preference Poll in March. The Republcans are perfectly happy with President Trump, so they decided not to have a primary at all. The Libertarians don’t have a candidate. The Green Party didn’t get enough ballot signatures to field a candidate.
That leaves only the Democrats with a primary.
In a normal state primary – Independents can vote in any party primary they want by requesting a ballot for the party of their choice. That’s an extra step for mail-in ballots, but something Independents can do at the polls for the August primary. Since nearly a third of the state’s voters are Independents, that can have a big impact on a primary. But the national parties set different rules for the presidential primary, said Jackson.
Change party to vote on March 17
If you want to vote for one of the many Democrats running for president, you have to register as a Democrat before Feb. 18. You can change back after the election. You can change your registration at the County Recorder’s office in St. Johns or at any post office or the department of motor vehicles. You can also make the change online at ServiceArizona.com
In years past, Arizona’s cast its presidential primary votes late in the process. This year, we moved closer to the front of the voting. Arizona also seems likely to draw more than the usual amount of attention in the general election, as it moves from solid red to purplish. The top-of-the-ballot matchup between Democrat Mark Kelly and incumbent Senator Martha McSally could decide control of the senate and polls suggest President Trump may have trouble hanging onto Arizona’s electoral votes – depending on who the Democrats nominate.
The first caucuses will take place in Iowa on Feb. 3, followed by a primary in New Hampshire (Feb. 11) and the Nevada caucus (Feb. 22) the the South Carolina primary (Feb. 29).
A whopping 14 states including California and Texas will vote on March 3, Super Tuesday, with seven more states chiming in before Arizona votes on March 17. Even then, we’ll share the spotlight with Florida, Illinois and Ohio.
Apache County’s confident that things will go smoothly here – even if Russian hackers try to get at the voting machines.
Investigations into Russia’s attempt to influence the US elections in 2016 prompted research into whether it’s possible for hackers to change vote tallies in electronic voting machines. The problem is acute with paperless voting machines, which don’t’ produce a written record. The problem’s also more serious with voting machines connected to the internet. Nationally, about 20 percent of the ballots cast normally don’t produce a paper ballot.
Fortunately, Apache County relies on a system that uses touch-screen ballot machines, but still produces a paper ballot voters can double check on the spot.
The system requires voters at the polls to sign in and receive a blank ballot, which they then feed into the machine. They mark the ballot on the touch screen, which then prints those choices on the paper ballot. This gives voters a chance to make sure the printed ballot matches the votes they intended to cast. If the print out doesn’t match how you voted – you can get a new ballot on the spot. The printed out ballot goes into the ballot box at the poll.
At the end of the night, the poll workers take that box of paper ballots to headquarters – where they make sure the number of ballots in the box matches the number of voters who signed in at the polling station. Those ballots are then fed into a counting machine that’s never connected to the Internet. Representatives from each party monitor that whole process.
The recorder’s office also manages the voter rolls, an issue that’s also provoked controversy in recent years due to claims of “voter suppression,” raised by how often states drop voters from the rolls.
In Apache County, the recorder’s office mails out election notices to all registered voters. If that notice is returned as undeliverable, the office sends out a second notice – this time one that will be forwarded if there’s a new address. If that second mailed out notice comes back, the voter goes onto the “inactive” roll. This means they won’t get a mailed ballot and can’t vote if they show up at the polls without having previously re-registered.
The county has a total of 95,763 voters in the system – but 37,417 of those are on the “inactive” list. Those names have accumulated over many years.
Peter Aleshire covers county government and other topics for the Independent. He is the former editor of the Payson Roundup. Reach him at paleshire@payson.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.