Apache County has met the state benchmark criteria for reopening schools for in-person classes and Navajo County’s not far behind.
However, Arizona’s advisory benchmarks allow for a much higher level of virus in the community than the criteria used by other countries that have successfully opened schools. Arizona has no where near the testing capacity that has enabled countries like Germany to quickly contain clusters of new cases once schools did reopen.
But first — the good news on the improving state school benchmarks.
Apache County once had one of the worst outbreaks in the country, but now it’s one of the few counties in the state that meet all three school reopening benchmarks.
New cases in the county have been declining slowly ever since late May. The rate of new infections stood at 79 per 100,000 for the week of Aug. 2 and 72 per 100,000 for the week of Aug. 9. The benchmark calls for the infection rate to remain below 100 cases per 100,000.
In addition, Apache County has seen the percentage of positive cases remain below the 7% threshold for three weeks. The percentage of positive tests stood at 5.2% for the week of Aug. 2 and 2.7% for the week of Aug. 9. The state-published benchmark statistics typically run about two weeks behind, so the rate may have fallen further — or risen — in the past two or three weeks.
Finally, Apache County has for weeks remained below the 10% threshold for COVID-19 related hospital visits. The rate stood at 5.1% on Aug. 2 and 4% on Aug. 9.
Navajo County’s numbers have also improved steadily in recent weeks.
The county easily meets the benchmark for hospital visits, with 4-5% in the most recent two week period.
Navajo County also meets the two-part benchmark for the decline in cases. The number of new cases has been on the decline since late May. The rate stood at 67 per 100,000 for Aug. 9 and 88 per 100,000 on Aug. 2
That leaves just the benchmark for the percentage of positive tests. The state benchmark calls for remaining below 7% positive for at least two weeks. The county may very well hit that benchmark this week. The percentage of positive tests stood at 8% for the week of Aug. 2 and 6.5% for the week of Aug. 9.
The state’s guidelines are purely advisory. School boards can resume in-person classes if they don’t meet the benchmarks — or stick to online classes even if they do.
However, epidemiologists note that Arizona’s benchmarks allow for much higher levels of the virus in the community than in most Asian and European countries that have gotten much better control of the virus and reopened schools.
J.O. Combs Superintendent Grey Wyman — previously superintendent of the Payson School District — said the vague state guidelines and lack of support for school boards has bitterly divided schools — torn between parents and students yearning for a return to in-person classes and parents and teachers worried about the possibility of infection. The J.O. Combs school board had decided to offer in-person classes, but a teacher sick-out forced the board to reverse its position.
“As a result of this contentious and highly emotional environment,” said Wyman, “We now have parents at odds with parents, teachers at odds with parents, parents at odds with administration and teachers at odds with administration and governing boards. Very simply, it is because of the lack of a comprehensive or coherent plan at the national and state level for reopening schools. School district leaders have been asking for months for specific guidance, yet it has not been provided.
Arizona State University is currently dealing with the consequences of opening for many in-person classes in Tempe. Since classes resumed, 775 students and 28 staff and faculty members have tested positive. About half of those students live on campus and are now in quarantine. The university has done 40,000 tests since Aug. 1, so that represents a 2% positive rate.
The university has threatened to suspend any student participating in large social gatherings, either on or off campus. Students and staff are required to wear masks at all times on campus.
Most of the countries that have opened schools without spawning major new spread of the disease have required the percentage of positive tests to remain below 3% or even 1%. Moreover, many have driven infection rates below 10 cases per 100,000 population — a fraction of the levels included in Arizona’s benchmarks.
Moreover, most countries that have reopened schools successfully have the capacity to quickly test students if a case does crop up on campus. Testing and quarantine of close contacts has mostly limited the spread of clusters.
The U.S. generally lacks that testing capacity. In fact, the federal Centers for Disease Control recently sparked controversy by retreating to an earlier recommendation that only those people with symptoms should get tested – despite studies showing that perhaps 40% of those infected show few or no symptoms. The recommendation could complicate the ability of schools to undertake contact tracing should a student test positive. Long delays in getting test results can also make contact tracing ineffective.
Rapid testing and isolation of those in contact with a confirmed positive case has been a core strategy for countries like Germany, Denmark and Norway.
In Germany, children don’t wear masks in classrooms — despite the World Health Organizations recommendation that children wear masks whenever they can’t socially distance. Germany has instead concentrated on improving ventilation in the classroom and keeping classes mostly separated. That way, if a student tests positive the school can easily test children and staff members with whom that student had close contact.
In the first week that the 366,000-student Berlin school system opened, school officials confirmed 49 infections among teachers and students. However, quick testing and targeted quarantines meant no more than 600 students had to stay home for two weeks — shifting to distance learning in that period. The quarantines affected only 39 of the 803 school sites.
Other countries have limited new cases and the spread of clusters by staggering schedules or reducing class sizes. Most have made changes to strictly limit the mingling of students throughout the day or in larger groups. Some have focused that approach on elementary schools, relying on studies showing younger children are much less likely to get infected or to develop serious symptoms. Moreover, younger children generally don’t do as well in online learning settings as teenagers.
However, Arizona has the largest class sizes in the country as well as a growing teacher shortage. This limits any district’s ability to shift to smaller, less risky classes – even for elementary school grades.
Countries that have reopened elementary schools have seen little spread of the virus in that setting. That might reflect the much more limited exposure to other children for elementary school students who spend all day in a single classroom with a single teacher. Studies suggest children can have high concentrations of the virus in their nasal cavities, but are far less likely to develop symptoms or to pass the virus to others for reasons that aren’t entirely clear. The lower rate of spread of the virus by younger children may stem from lower lung capacity, which means they breathe out fewer viruses than adults or teenagers. It may also reflect differences between a child’s immune system and the immune system of adults.
Children have accounted for just 9.5% of COVID-19 cases nationally, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control. Children have accounted for 0.6% to 4.1% of all COVID-19 hospitalizations and for less than 0.3% of all deaths. Nineteen states have reported no child deaths at all. In Arizona, people younger than 20 account for just 11 of the 5,000 deaths statewide.
